King Lil G’s biography: age, height, net worth, wife, son, albums

Alex Gonzalez, better known as King Lil G, is a Mexican-American rapper and music director. He became famous after the release of his track, Hopeless Boy.

King Lil G performing on stage. Photo: @kinglilg

Source: Instagram

Despite turning down major label offers, King Lil G has built a successful music career on his own. He is doing well in the rap game, with most of his songs receiving a million views on YouTube.

Profile summary

Full name: Alex Gonzalez

Alex Gonzalez Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 24th, 1987

July 24th, 1987 King Lil G's age: 34 years (as of 2021)

34 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Mexico City

Mexico City Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mexican

Mexican Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 6'0"

6'0" Height in centimetres: 182

182 Weight in pounds: 158

158 Weight in kilograms : 72

: 72 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Kimberly Michele

Kimberly Michele Children: 2

2 Son: Daniel Gonzalez

Daniel Gonzalez Daughter: Lexi Juliette

Lexi Juliette Occupation: Rapper

Rapper Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @kinglilg

@kinglilg Twitter: @kinglilg

@kinglilg Facebook: King Lil G

King Lil G's biography

Here is all you need to know about the rapper's life.

What is King Lil G's real name?

The rapper's real name is Alex Gonzalez. He was born in Mexico City. King and his two older brothers were raised by a single mother.

How old is King Lil G?

Rapper King Lil G appears performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Rapper King Lil G appears performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic As of 2021, he is 34 years old. He was born on July 24th, 1987.

Career

King Li G is a gifted rapper who has produced some of the industry's best music. His road to fame and prosperity, however, has not been simple.

He was forced to drop out of school after his parents divorced, and he ended up on the streets. Soon after, he became involved in gang activities, landing him in Juvenile Hall and under house arrest.

He did not become discouraged as a result of his imprisonment; instead, he used the time to reflect, finding solace in composing rhymes.

With no professional training or musical experience, he began to teach himself and, as a result, mastered the art of storytelling in its most raw, honest, and basic form.

He was also influenced by California hip-hop legends such as Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, and Dr Dre.

King Lil G has steadily progressed to become one of the top rappers in the industry. Some of his singles include:

Hopeless Boy

L.A Vibe

Aqui Se Mueren

Hollowtips

Ignorance

Cold Christmas

47 Deep

After My Death

All in It

Free$tyle

Welcome to LA

Consequences

Blvd

Letter to Dr.Dre

Unemployed

Mexican Trap

Sucios

Henny & Kush

Been On

Call What You Want

Get High

Ando Tatuado

9'6

MariWanna

Windows Down

Different world

Dope

Below are some of his studio albums:

LA County's Most Wanted

Underground Chpt 1

Hood Money

Blue Devil Part 2

90's Kid

Lost in Smoke 2

Blessed By God

Paint the City Blue

Is King Lil G single?

The American rapper is currently in a relationship with Kimberly Michele.

Does King Lil G have a daughter?

King Lil G with his girlfriend Kimberly and their baby girl Lexi. Photo: @kinglilg

Source: Instagram

King Li G has a daughter with his girlfriend, Kimberly. King Lil g's baby momma is a social media influencer with a considerable Instagram following. His daughter was born in 2018, and her name is Lexi Juliette.

Who is King Lil G's son?

He has a son named son Daniel Gonzalez, more famous by the stage name Baby Gunz. He was born on February 7th, 2006, in Los Angeles, California. Daniel, an Instagram sensation, was originally included on his father's mixtape, AK47 Boyz when he was just eight years old.

How tall is King Lil G?

King Lil G's height is 6 feet (182 cm). He approximately weighs 158 lbs (72kg).

How much is King Lil G's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $1 million.

What happened to King Lil G?

King Lil G has been detained before. He became involved in gang life as a child, selling and doing drugs. As a result, most of his time was spent in juvenile correctional centres or under house arrest.

However, he seems to have moved on from all of that and is now a new man, focused on furthering his career and inspiring the younger generation.

Besides just being a musician, King Lil G has managed to inspire others to avoid making the same mistakes he did in the past. He encourages the majority of people to work hard to attain their objectives and dreams.

