Ex-beauty queen Ezinne Akudo said she was just a guest at his wedding and never even met the footballer

She admitted she once laughed off the rumour, but was stunned by how deeply it stuck over the years.

Many social media users reacted to how misinformation can become ‘truth’ when left unchallenged

Former Miss Nigeria and lawyer, Ezinne Akudo, has finally addressed the years-long rumour that claimed she was once married to Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike.

In a recent interview that has gone viral, the 2013 beauty queen dismissed the rumour as completely false and said she was just as surprised as everyone else when it first surfaced.

She began:

“I’ve actually never addressed that. But I’ve never been married.”

Ezinne Akudo says she was just a guest at Emenike's wedding. Photos: @ezinneakudo/@emenike_9/IG

Source: Instagram

The interviewer, visibly shocked, tried to press further, to which Ezinne responded with even more clarity:

“No, you’re joking. That’s why I said this answer will shock you. The person in question, I have never met in my life. I’ve seen him because I attended his wedding — his wife was someone I knew.”

The rumour, which has resurfaced repeatedly on social media and gossip blogs over the years, falsely claimed that Emenike divorced a previous Miss Nigeria before marrying his current wife, former beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi.

Ezinne admitted that she initially laughed off the story, believing it would fade away. But to her surprise, it kept growing — even appearing as a “fact” in online searches.

She stated:

“It’s gone on for like years now… The first time the story came out, I thought it was a joke. But then it kept popping up every few years. I never knew that the story would stick the way it did. If you Google it, it’s there — like some confirmed truth. But I’ve never been married, never been divorced, and I’ve never met the person in question. I fear who no fear media,” she said, drawing agreement from viewers who applauded her for finally addressing the matter.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Ezinne's clarification

Nigerians have taken to social media to express mixed feelings about the revelation. While many sympathised with Ezinne, others were stunned that such a big rumour could circulate for so long without being corrected.

@OmoIjebuGal:

"Wait o! So all these years, it was fake gist? I even believed it was true!"

@ThatBeninGuy:

"This shows how dangerous social media can be. They married her off online without her knowing!"

@FineGirlLola:

"So all these blogs just carried fake gist for years? This country needs a fact-checking detox"

@TheRealMaziChuka:

"They married her, divorced her, and gave her a child — all without her consent. Na wa"

@BlessedNenye:

"Ezinne handled it with class. Many would’ve dragged everybody online. Respect to her"

