Jim Skrip’s biography: what is known about Vanessa Williams’ husband?

Jim Skrip is a popular American real estate agent, entrepreneur, and former accountant. He gained immense popularity after becoming the husband of Vanessa Williams, a renowned actress, singer, and model. Would you love to know more about him?

Jim Skrip and Vanessa Williams attend the Nevada Ballet Theatre's 2017 Woman of the Year award on January 28, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Jim has become a celebrity due to his marriage to actress Vanessa Williams. Below is everything you need to know about him.

Jim Skrip profile summary

Full name: Jim Skrip

Jim Skrip Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1 January 1960

1 January 1960 Age: 61 years old (as of 2021)

61 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Depew, Buffalo, New York

Depew, Buffalo, New York Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 10”

5’ 10” Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Fredrick Skrip

Fredrick Skrip Mother: Annette J. Skrip

Annette J. Skrip Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Married

Married Wife: Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams University: St. Bonaventure University

St. Bonaventure University Profession: Businessman, real estate agent

Businessman, real estate agent Net worth: $10 million

Jim Skrip's bio

Who is Jim Skrip? He is popularly known as the husband of Venessa Williams. Originally, he is from Depew, Buffalo, New York.

Jim Skrip's parents are Fredrick and Annette J. Unfortunately; all his parents passed away. For instance, his mother died on February 8, 2011. He has two brothers named Michael and Martin.

What nationality is Jim Skrip?

He is an American national. Also, he has Caucasian ethnicity.

How old is Jim Skrip?

As of 2021, Jim Skrip's age is 61 years. He was born on 1st January 1960. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Education

After high school, he attended St. Bonaventure University, where he graduated with a degree in Accounting.

What does Jim Skrip do for a living?

Michael Caprio, Vanessa Williams, Jim Skrip and Randy Slovacek attend the Nevada Ballet Theatre's 2017 Woman of the Year award in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Jim Skrip is an accomplished businessperson and a real estate agent. After completing his studies, he became an assistant controller in an unknown real estate company in Dallas.

Later, Vanessa Williams' husband moved to San Francisco to work as a chief financial officer for a software company. Eventually, Vanessa Williams' spouse returned to the real estate business. But, unlike before, he landed a better opportunity, working as a director of Asset Management at an unknown company.

He currently works as a Director of Finance and Operations at The Harvey School.

Jim Skrip's net worth

According to WealthyPipo, his net worth is allegedly estimated to be $10 million. However, there is no verified information about this matter. His primary source of wealth is entrepreneurship.

Who is Vanessa Williams married to?

She is married to Jim Skrip. They first met in 2013 in Egypt; they were both on a holiday vacation. Jim was alone, unlike Vanessa, who was in the company of her daughter, Sasha. Astoundingly, Jim’s T-shirt drew the attention of Vanessa. The T-shirt had the name of her mother’s hometown.

After approaching him, they had a friendly chat that lasted for around three hours. On the same day, she invited him to a dinner party. They ended up developing mutual feelings for each other.

Vanessa Williams and boyfriend Jim Skrip attend the after party for the Broadway opening night of "The Trip To Bountiful" at The Copacabana on April 23, 2013. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

One thing led to the other, and before they knew it, they were already dating. She announced the engagement on The Queen Latifah Show.

The couple tied the knot on 4 July 2015 at St. Stanislaus Church in Buffalo, New York. On May 30, 2016, they married again. The colourful event took place at Chappaqua, New York.

Are Vanessa Williams and Jim Skrip still married?

Yes. At the time of writing, the lovebirds reside in Depew, Buffalo, New York.

Skrip is the stepfather of Vanessa’s four children. She gave birth to the kids from his previous relationships with Rick Fox and Ramon Hervey. The names of the four kids are Devin, Jillian, Melanie, and Sasha Fox.

How tall is Jim Skrip?

Jim Skrip's height is 5 feet 10 inches, equivalent to 178 centimetres. He also weighs around 154 pounds, which is approximately 70 kg.

Jim Skrip became an internet sensation after marrying actress Vanessa Williams. But, unlike his wife, he tends to keep his life under wraps.

