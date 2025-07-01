The student nurse shared the tragic experience of losing a pregnant mother during labour, whose pregnancy was a long-awaited miracle after years of trying

She described the heart-wrenching moment when the woman's husband reacted to the news of his wife's death

Many were moved to tears as she shared the woman's husband's reactions and the impossible demand he made

A lady who worked as a student nurse in a hospital shared her worst experience, moving many to tears.

She shared how she lost a pregnant mother during labour, and the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy made her story emotional.

In a TikTok post by @lipglossmateriaosogbo, the lady recounted the experience.

She said in the post:

“My worst experience as a student nurse. This broke me completely - She finally got pregnant... at 40. After years of waiting. Praying. Hoping. They were both old. She went into labor. She and the baby never make it. When they broke the news to her husband, He fell to the floor crying.

“He said, "Please help me wake her." "I don't need a child anymore. I can adopt. I can live without a baby but I can't live without her." "I told her not to stress about pregnancy. I was already happy with her." "Now she's gone. My whole world is gone."

Sharing how she felt, the lady added:

“How do you comfort a man like that? If love had a face, it would be his pain. Heaven gained two souls. But left one shattered. Let’s not forget that some men truly love their wives. This pain is deep. This grief is loud.

“Drop a heart if this touched you. Say a prayer for every man who has lost his world in silence. They said we should show empathy and not sympathy as a nurse. But the fact is that, I couldn’t control my tears.”

Reactions trail student nurse’s experience

@Adorable zammy said:

"My worst is a mother who had undergone 3 c/s and had no any baby alive ... all of her babies were dying within 24 hours.She eventually got pregnant again but the baby died again . I couldn't hold it in I cried with her."

@scentsbyjewelcollections said:

"I will enter labor room and come out alive wit my baby in Jesus name."

@ode opeyemi feyisara said:

"It hurts seeing people going through this kind of pain,may God ease and heal every broken heart."

