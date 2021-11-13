Mia Regan’s biography: what is known about Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend?

Mia Regan, commonly known as Mimi Moocher, is an English model and social media influencer. She rose to fame when she was spotted and recruited by the world-famous modelling agency known as Storm Management. Today, she is a highly sought-after face in the modelling industry. Besides her career, she is also well known as Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend.

Mia Regan in different poses. Photo: @mimimoocher (modified by author)

Mia is famous for her incredible fashion, modelling, and lifestyle content on her numerous social media account. Who is Mimi Moocher? Here is a quick glance at her professional and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Mia Regan Nickname Mimi Moocher Gender Female Date of birth November 20, 2002 Mia Regan's age 20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Chippenham, Wiltshire, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 37-24-38 Body measurements in centimetres 94-61-97 Shoe size 6 (UK) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Helen Regan Father Des Regan Brother Finn Regan Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Romeo Beckham School Royal High School Bath Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $300,000 Instagram @mimimoocher TikTok @reganmia

Mia's biography

Mimi Moocher was born Mia Regan in Chippenham, Wiltshire, England, the United Kingdom. How old is Mia Regan? The Instagram star was born on November 20, 2002, making her 20 years old as of 2022. She was raised alongside her brother Finn.

Mimi Moocher's parents

Who are Mia Regan's parents? Her father, Des Regan, is a manager at Wiltshire Air Ambulance Charitable Trust. The model's mother is known as Helen and is her biggest supporter. Where did Mia Regan go to school? The model attended the Royal High School in Bath before later enrolling in a British university.

Rise to stardom

Regan debuted her social media career in July 2013 when she uploaded modelling photos and short videos on her official Instagram account. Apparently, according to the model, she was uploading for fun and had no prior plans or expectations of making it big on the platform. At age 12, Storm Management, a modelling agency, spotted and signed her.

Thanks to her popularity, Regan has been able to land several brand endorsements and advertising deals. According to her Instagram tags on most of her photos, she has collaborated with Victoria Beckham Beauty, a company owned by her boyfriend's mom, Victoria Beckham.

Some of the well-known brands the Instagram influencer has worked with include The Perfume Shop, Gucci Beauty, and Baum Und Pferdgarten. In addition, she regularly offers her social media followers and fans discounts for using her affiliate code.

Besides Instagram, the English model is also quite active on TikTok, where she posts short clips touching on fashion, modelling, and her day-to-day life.

Romeo Beckham and Mia's relationship

Romeo and Mia were first pictured together after Victoria Beckham's SS20 fashion show in September 2019. Still, they had reportedly begun dating way before that. After a year of dating, the two made their relationship Instagram-official with Mia posting captioning a photo of Romeo and her with the words' Happy 1-year mooch love u so much.' The two would occasionally post photos and short clips together on their social media accounts.

Breaking up with Romeo

In July 2022, Mia and Romeo reportedly broke up due to distance-related reasons. The two went their separate ways after three years of dating. Why did Mia and Romeo break up? With Mia residing in London and Romeo playing for a football club in Miami, the long-distance relationship reportedly took its toll.

Some of the couple's fans were quick to note that Romeo no longer had any photos of Mia on his Instagram account.

Who is Romeo Beckham?

Mia and Romeo. Photo: @mimimoocher (modified by author)

Romeo Beckham is the second-born son of David and Victoria Beckham. Romeo followed a career path in professional football and modelling like his father. He has played for a few clubs in America and appeared in high-profile magazines such as L'Uomo Vogue.

How tall is Mia Regan?

The Instagram model is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measures 37-24-38 inches (94-61-97 centimetres) at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about the English model.

In 2014, Mia shared a signed photo of British YouTube sensation Zoe Sugg.

Her favourite colours are brown and pink.

Mia is fond of singing, dancing, acting, surfing, skating, and photography.

Her favourite holiday destination is Australia.

Mia Regan is a fast-rising model and social media star with a charming personality and sense of fashion that has immensely played a part in her massive fan base. Her Instagram photos, as well as TikTok videos, are often engaging and fun to watch.

