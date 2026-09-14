Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk spoke about Victor Osimhen's value to the team after the striker has been sidelined by injury

Osimhen has been out since picking up an injury in the first half of Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir

Buruk confirmed the club is monitoring Osimhen's fitness ahead of a potential return against Trabzonspor

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has revealed that Victor Osimhen's presence means far more to the Turkish club than the goals he scores, as the Nigerian striker continues to recover from injury.

Osimhen has been absent since he was forced off the pitch during the first half of Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in matchday four.

Galatasaray coach praised Victor Osimhen in absentia. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Without him, the club suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League, though they recovered with a 1-0 victory over Kocaelispor.

Buruk praises Osimhen's influence

Speaking to GS TV after the Kocaelispor win, Buruk was candid about how much the team misses the Nigerian forward.

"Having Osimhen is a strength, not just in terms of the player, but also psychologically, just being on the field. Playing with him is a different experience," the coach said.

Buruk went further, outlining the tactical dimensions that Osimhen brings to Galatasaray's game beyond his scoring record.

"With Osimhen, the game is, of course, very important, both in terms of pressing in attack and having a goalscorer like him in the penalty area. We are strong with Osimhen," he added.

The comments underline that Osimhen contributes to the team's pressing structure in attack, provides a physical and psychological edge, and remains the club's primary threat inside the box, advantages that have been clearly felt during his absence.

As reported by TRT Spor, Buruk said the club is keeping a close eye on Osimhen's recovery and that the striker will be assessed before any decision is made on whether he can feature against Trabzonspor.

Buruk sends message to Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk sent a message to Victor Osimhen after Galatasaray returned to winning ways against Kocaelispor.

The manager admitted that Galatasaray missed their star striker, as he would have helped the team, but is proud of the performance of other players.

Source: Legit.ng