Tree T-Pee hasn't been active on its Instagram page since 2017, which might make some people think it doesn't exist. However, the company has been active on its other social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok. So, is Tree T-Pee still in business? This indicates that Tree T-Pee is still in business and has expanded its reach internationally.

Johnny Georges is the founder and CEO of Tree T-Pee. He founded it under GSI Supply, Inc. in March 2005.

Johnny Georges' breakthrough came when he pitched Tree T-Pee on Shank Tank during season 5 in November 2013.

during season 5 in November 2013. Tree T-Pee is still operating and has successfully expanded its market presence beyond the United States, reaching regions such as Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Is Tree T-Pee still in business?

Tree T-Pee is still operating as of March 2025. Although its Instagram page has been dormant since September 2017, the company remains active on Facebook and TikTok. Additionally, it has a functional website where the product now costs $9.95.

The brand has expanded internationally, operating in Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. As of September 2023, although Johnny Georges' net worth was positively impacted, he continued receiving mentorship from investor John Paul DeJoria, supporting its ongoing success.

What happened during Tree T-Pee's Shark Tank pitch?

Johnny Georges, an American farmer, pitched Tree T-Pee on ABC's Shark Tank on November 1, 2013. He sought $150,000 in exchange for a 20% equity stake in his company. The Sharks were impressed by both the product's potential and Georges' genuine passion and dedication to supporting farmers.

In an interview with ABC News, Johnny stated:

It's who we are, because when you're gone, you have nothing. It's not about the money to me. It's about doing what's right.

He disclosed that Tree T-Pee cost $2.95 to make and sold for $4.50 giving small profit margins. It shocked the Sharks and when he was asked about it, he answered:

I work for farmers. It's what I do, and helping them helps us all. People don't realize food don't grow on the shelves on the grocery store.

Johnny explained that the product provides a 3,000% improvement in water efficiency. He continued to elaborate that a tree without protection requires 25,000 gallons of water yearly, while the Tree T-Pee only requires 800 gallons yearly.

Guest Shark Tank star John Paul DeJoria, the co-founder of Paul Mitchell Hair Products and Patron Spirits Company, was moved by Johnny's passion for helping farmers and decided to invest in the product.

In the aforementioned interview, DeJoria explained what made him invest in Georges' product. He said:

When Johnny said that this Tree-T-Pee saves 3,000 percent on water, you only use one-30th the water, that's when I knew this was good for farmers. It's good for America. I want to be this guy's partner.

What happened to Tree T-Pee after Shark Tank?

Johnny Georges' appearance on Shark Tank transformed Tree T-Pee. He reported that he received over 56,000 emails within 24 hours after the episode was aired, and he sold over 125,000 units of Tree T-Pee that night.

It's now over a decade and the company continues to thrive. With American entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria's support, Tree T-Pee is now available in 80 countries. It has also established partnerships with major retailers such as Home Depot, significantly increasing its market reach.

Its price is reasonable, and it is primarily sold at Home Depot and on TreeTPee.com. The product has an average rating of 4.7 from 15 reviews. Customers can explore the merchandise line on the website, featuring items such as stickers, hats, sling bags, and T-shirts with the brand logo.

As of 2024, the company partnered with Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Tree Nursery. This brand shared the details of its partnership with Tree T-Pee on Facebook during the takeaway of the product in the Summer of 2024, citing:

What is Tree T-Pee's net worth?

According to Market Realist, Tree T-Pee's net worth is alleged to be $100 million. During the Shark Tank show, Johnny disclosed that he sold each product's unit for $4.50, with a production cost of $2.95.

Later after the show, the retail price increased to $9.95, further boosting Tree T-Pee sales. Reports indicate that the company's revenue was impressive, with annual earnings reaching around $5 million as of December 2021.

FAQs

Who is Tree T-Pee's owner? The Tree T-Pee is owned by Johnny Georges, who founded it under GSI Supply, Inc. in 2005. Is Tree T-Pee still in business? As of March 2025, Tree T-Pee is still in operation. What is Tree T-Pee's net worth? The company has an estimated net worth of $100 million. Which Shark invested in Tree T-Pee? The guest Shark Tank star, John Paul DeJoria, is an American philanthropist and entrepreneur. How is Tree T-Pee doing? As of March 2025, the company is still thriving, with an estimated valuation of $100 million, and continues to sell its product at $9.95 per unit. Where is Johnny Georges from? He hails from New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

Tree T-Pee is still in business as of March 2025. Although its Instagram page has been dormant since 2017, its Facebook page is active and its website is functional. The company offers the Tree T-Pee for $9.95 in the black variety.

