Chef Aaron May’s biography: age, height, net worth, restaurants

Aaron May, a well-known chef and restaurant entrepreneur, may be recognized by those who enjoy cooking shows. He rose to prominence after it was revealed that he was the personal chef for TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's parents. As a judge, he has appeared on Food Network shows such as Guy's Ranch Kitchen and Grocery Games.

Chef Aaron May attends the Los Angeles Times Food Bowl - Secret Burger Showdown at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

A Chicago native, May boasts an illustrious career in the world of celebrity chefs. He went from being a pantry worker to owning several successful restaurants and being a regular on popular TV shows about cooking.

How old is chef Aaron May?

Chef / TV Personality Aaron May visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

The chef was born on December 25th, 1977 in Downtown Chicago, Illinois. As of August 2021, Aaron May's age is 43 years old.

How did Aaron may get his start?

Aaron is a professional chef with a strong interest in food. May started working in the pantry of a Chicago steakhouse when he was 15 years old. He contemplated becoming a chef after spending hours watching TV celebrity chefs Graham Kerr and David Rosengarten.

He dropped out of his political science degree at the age of 20 to enrol in Scottsdale Community College's culinary arts program. After graduation, he moved to Paris, where he spent a year polishing his abilities as a classically trained chef at L'Ecole Ritz Escoffier.

He began his professional career at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale, where he worked at Crescent Moon and Acacia before joining star chef Douglas Rodgriguez at Deseo at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa.

May stayed with Rodriguez for another two years, travelling with him and working at his many Manhattan restaurants while being taught in the modern, deconstructionist style to cooking that he now employs. He has since started his restaurants and has established himself as one of the top chefs in the United States.

He also recently became the head chef at Hollywood restaurants Dough Pizzeria and Bar on the Sunset Strip. In addition, Aaron has been on numerous television shows as a host, judge, or participant. Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Best Thing I Ever Ate, and Guy's Grocery Games are just a few of the shows.

Does Aaron May own a restaurant?

Chef Aaron May visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Yes, he does. His first ever restaurant was called Sol y Sombra, and it opened its doors in 2006. Unfortunately, it is no longer operational. May has had several misses in his career, as some of his restaurants did not live long. This includes The Yacht Club in Arcadia, Vitamin T, Autostrada, and Iruña.

However, his next venture, Over Easy, which he launched in 2008, has been an overwhelming success. The restaurant has grown into a chain, with 9 locations in Arizona and one in Florida.

May is now the owner and executive chef of the Lettuce Turnip Beets restaurants. Other Aaron May's restaurants include the Lodge Sasquatch Kitchen and Goodwood Tavern.

Where is Aaron May now?

The American chef is currently based in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is the executive chef and director at Bullseye Event Group.

Back in 2020, May was shot into the limelight thanks to his work with the famous TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio. He cooked for their family, but the girls were not impressed with his food, actively showing their displeasure with the meal. This did not sit well with their fans, and D'Amelios lost a lot of followers.

After a tearful apology from Charli and an interview with May, who said that the incident was blown out of proportion, TikTok stars gained their followers back. Moreover, Dixie invited Aaron again for a video, where she and her boyfriend Noah tried increasingly weird foods cooked up by May.

On April 25th, 2021, he had an outdoor bash called Aaron May's Big Boy Cook Club Cookout at Walter Sterling's Ocotillo Restaurant in Central Phoenix.

What is Aaron May chef's height?

May stands at 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) tall.

How much is chef Aaron May worth?

Aaron May's net worth is allegedly $2 million, according to Famous Chefs, as well as several other sources. However, this information is not official.

Such a big number can be attributed to May owning multiple restaurants, appearing on many popular cooking shows, as well as being a personal chef for D'Amelios.

Chef Aaron May is a creative thinker who enjoys coming up with new restaurant concepts. He frequently shares his recipes and ideas with fans on social media, demonstrating his love for the culinary arts.

