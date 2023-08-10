According to the latest Henley Passport Index for Q2 2023, the Nigerian passport has improved its ranking by nine places, moving up from 100th to 91st among the 199 passports

This means that Nigerian passport holders can now access 73 destinations without a prior visa, up from 70 in the previous quarter.

The index, which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa.

Countries Nigerians can go to any day without visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

The index is updated quarterly and reflects the changes in visa policies and travel restrictions around the world.

Singapore has overtaken Japan to claim the top spot in the global ranking, with its passport allowing visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Germany, Italy and Spain share the second place with a score of 190, while Japan, Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden are in the third place with a score of 189.

The UK has climbed up two places to rank fourth with a score of 188, while the US has dropped to the eighth place with a score of 184.

If you are a Nigerian citizen looking for some visa-free travel destinations, you might be interested in this list of five countries that you can visit without any hassle.

These countries are not only visa-free, but also offer some amazing attractions and experiences for travelers.

01. Rwanda:

Rwanda is a landlocked country in East Africa that is known for its stunning natural beauty and wildlife.

You can explore the Volcanoes National Park, where you can see the endangered mountain gorillas, or visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where you can learn about the tragic history of the 1994 genocide.

Rwanda has waived entry visas to Nigerians and other Africans since 2018.

02. Djibouti:

Djibouti is a small country in the Horn of Africa that is bordered by Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Somalia.

It has a strategic location on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, making it a hub for trade and commerce.

You can enjoy the diverse landscapes of Djibouti, from the salt lakes and hot springs to the rugged mountains and coral reefs.

Djibouti offers visa on arrival to Nigerians and other nationals.

03.Cape Verde:

Cape Verde is an island nation in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of West Africa. It has a rich cultural heritage that blends African, Portuguese, and Brazilian influences.

You can relax on the sandy beaches, hike on the volcanic peaks, or sample the local cuisine and music.

Cape Verde grants visa on arrival to Nigerians and other ECOWAS members.

04.Burkina Faso:

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa that is known for its vibrant culture and art.

You can visit the capital city of Ouagadougou, where you can see the Grand Mosque and the National Museum, or explore the countryside, where you can encounter traditional villages and wildlife parks.

Burkina Faso is visa-free for Nigerians and other ECOWAS members.

05.Benin Republic:

Benin Republic is a coastal country in West Africa that is famous for its historical and cultural significance.

You can visit the former capital of Abomey, where you can see the palaces and temples of the ancient Dahomey Kingdom, or go to Ouidah, where you can learn about the slave trade and voodoo religion.

Benin Republic is visa-free for Nigerians and other ECOWAS members.

