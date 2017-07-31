Global site navigation

Local editions

Smallest country in Africa by population and by land mass
Top 10

Smallest country in Africa by population and by land mass

by  Jackline Wangare Adrianna Simwa

Africa is the world's second-largest continent in terms of both size and population. The continent covers over 30 million square miles, representing about 6% of the Earth's surface area. The continent has 48 countries on its mainland and six island nations, bringing the total number of countries to 54. Like in other continents, the size of African countries varies in area and population. Which is the smallest country in Africa?

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

list of African countries by size
A model globe showing the African continent. Photo: pexels.com, @Nothing Ahead
Source: UGC

Africa is home to massive countries such as Algeria, with close to a million square miles of land mass and tiny countries such as Seychelles, with less than 174 square miles.

The smallest country in Africa

Here is a look at Africa's smallest countries by landmass and population.

Which is the smallest country in Africa by land mass?

At 174 square miles (451 square kilometres), the island nation of Seychelles is Africa's smallest country. Here is a look at the ten smallest countries in Africa and their landmass.

Read also

Dallin Lambert’s biography: who is Bella Weems-Lambert’s husband?

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

CountryLandmass in square kmLandmass in square miles
Seychelles 451174
São Tomé and Príncipe 964372
Mauritius 2,040788
Comoros 2,235 863
Cape Verde 4,0331,557
Gambia10,3804,008
Eswatini (Swaziland) 17,3646,704
Djibouti 23,2008,958
Rwanda 26,79810,347
Burundi 27,83010,745

Smallest African countries by population

smallest countries in Africa
Second largest of the Seychelles islands, Praslin is the ultimate tropical holiday destination. Its capital is the village of Baie Sainte Anne. Photo: David C Tomlinson
Source: Getty Images

Besides landmass, population is the other widely used metric in determining a country's size. Here are the smallest African countries by this measure.

CountryPopulation (as of 2022)
Seychelles99,768
São Tomé and Príncipe228,950
Cape Verde570,239
Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic633,212
Comoros914,472
Djibouti1,022,219
Eswatini (Swaziland)1,188,479
Mauritius1,276,638
Equatorial Guinea1,518,007
Guinea-Bissau2,081,340

What is the largest country in Africa?

Read also

Christina Khalil’s biography: age, nationality, net worth

Algeria tops the list of African countries by size. The country measures 919,600 mi² (about 2.38 million square kilometres). It is followed closely by DR Congo at 2.34 million square kilometres.

What is the biggest country in Africa by population?

Africa's most populous country is Nigeria. Its population as of 2022 is estimated to be about 218,833,085.

How many countries are on the African mainland?

There are 48 countries on the African mainland.

How many island nations are in Africa?

There are six island nations in Africa. These include Cape Verde, Sao Tomé and Príncipe, Madagascar, Comoros, Seychelles, and Mauritius.

How many disputed nations are there in Africa?

There are two disputed nations in the continent. These are Western Sahara (occupied by Morocco and viciously claimed by the Polisario) and Somaliland (an allegedly autonomous region of Somalia).

Which is the biggest continent in the world?

Read also

Candy Asmus’ biography: age, height, zodiac, siblings, net worth

what is the largest country in Africa?
A world map showing the various continents. Photo: pixabay.com, @WikiImages
Source: UGC

Asia is the world's largest continent. It measures 44,579,000 square kilometres, about 30% of Earth's total land area.

Which is the smallest continent in the world?

At 8,525,989 square kilometres, Oceania is the smallest continent in the world.

Have you been wondering about the smallest country in Africa? This guide has all the information you need about the continent's smallest nations, both by size and population.

READ ALSO: Top 20 most beautiful countries in Africa that you should visit

Legit.ng recently published a list of the most beautiful African countries. Africa is among the most beautiful continents in the world. It is home to breathtaking sights, from its untamed forests to its pristine beaches. As with other continents, African countries vary in their geography, weather, physical features, and culture.

This diversity makes for an excellent mix of beautiful places all over the continent. Which is the most beautiful country in Africa, and what is it best known for?

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel