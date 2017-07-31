Smallest country in Africa by population and by land mass

Africa is the world's second-largest continent in terms of both size and population. The continent covers over 30 million square miles, representing about 6% of the Earth's surface area. The continent has 48 countries on its mainland and six island nations, bringing the total number of countries to 54. Like in other continents, the size of African countries varies in area and population. Which is the smallest country in Africa?

Africa is home to massive countries such as Algeria, with close to a million square miles of land mass and tiny countries such as Seychelles, with less than 174 square miles.

The smallest country in Africa

Here is a look at Africa's smallest countries by landmass and population.

Which is the smallest country in Africa by land mass?

At 174 square miles (451 square kilometres), the island nation of Seychelles is Africa's smallest country. Here is a look at the ten smallest countries in Africa and their landmass.

Country Landmass in square km Landmass in square miles Seychelles 451 174 São Tomé and Príncipe 964 372 Mauritius 2,040 788 Comoros 2,235 863 Cape Verde 4,033 1,557 Gambia 10,380 4,008 Eswatini (Swaziland) 17,364 6,704 Djibouti 23,200 8,958 Rwanda 26,798 10,347 Burundi 27,830 10,745

Smallest African countries by population

Besides landmass, population is the other widely used metric in determining a country's size. Here are the smallest African countries by this measure.

Country Population (as of 2022) Seychelles 99,768 São Tomé and Príncipe 228,950 Cape Verde 570,239 Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic 633,212 Comoros 914,472 Djibouti 1,022,219 Eswatini (Swaziland) 1,188,479 Mauritius 1,276,638 Equatorial Guinea 1,518,007 Guinea-Bissau 2,081,340

What is the largest country in Africa?

Algeria tops the list of African countries by size. The country measures 919,600 mi² (about 2.38 million square kilometres). It is followed closely by DR Congo at 2.34 million square kilometres.

What is the biggest country in Africa by population?

Africa's most populous country is Nigeria. Its population as of 2022 is estimated to be about 218,833,085.

How many countries are on the African mainland?

There are 48 countries on the African mainland.

How many island nations are in Africa?

There are six island nations in Africa. These include Cape Verde, Sao Tomé and Príncipe, Madagascar, Comoros, Seychelles, and Mauritius.

How many disputed nations are there in Africa?

There are two disputed nations in the continent. These are Western Sahara (occupied by Morocco and viciously claimed by the Polisario) and Somaliland (an allegedly autonomous region of Somalia).

Which is the biggest continent in the world?

Asia is the world's largest continent. It measures 44,579,000 square kilometres, about 30% of Earth's total land area.

Which is the smallest continent in the world?

At 8,525,989 square kilometres, Oceania is the smallest continent in the world.

Have you been wondering about the smallest country in Africa? This guide has all the information you need about the continent's smallest nations, both by size and population.

