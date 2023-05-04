African immigrants in the UK are struggling to make ends meet, with many unable to pay bills

This is because of rising inflation which has made many basic amenities out of reach for African immigrants a report says

The report also seeks the UK government support to make life easier for African immigrants, including financial assistance

Nigerian and other African immigrants living in the United Kingdom are struggling to survive and pay rent due to soaring inflation, according to a new report.

The report, released by a leading African community organization in the UK, revealed that many immigrants from Africa are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet, with some unable to pay their bills or afford necessities.

The report further noted that the rising cost of living in the UK has hit African immigrants so hard because they work in low-wage jobs or are self-employed.

The low earnings have left them vulnerable to economic shocks, such as the pandemic and Brexit.

Part of the report reads:

"The situation is dire for many African immigrants in the UK. They are facing a perfect storm of rising costs, low wages, and a lack of social support. Many are struggling to survive.

"Others are falling behind on their rent and facing eviction."

Africans devise means to survive in UK

Vanguard reports that some African immigrants have resorted to desperate measures, such as taking out high-interest loans or working multiple jobs, to make ends meet.

It also added many African immigrants in the UK have their jobs or being forced to work in unsafe conditions.

The report added:

"We need to take urgent action to address the plight of African immigrants in the UK. We cannot continue to ignore their struggles and expect them to survive on their own."

