Little is known about Elon Musk's multiple income sources, which span many sectors of human life

From an infrastructure company to an internet company and his well-known Tesla, Elon Musk has multiple income sources

One of his latest ventures is a perfume company after he bedded to buy social media platform Twitter for $44 billion

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While many know him as the CEO of the world's most valuable car company, Tesla, the world's richest man, Elon Musk, is basking in multiple income streams, making him the billionaire he is.

The billionaire who has moved to buy the social media site Twitter has other little-known income sources which fetch him billions in fortune.

Elon Musk and his many companies Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Perfume company

Recently, he started a perfume company which he hawked on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The brand Burnt Hair perfume's debut when the Tesla CEO announced it on social media.

It is unknown how much the new company is worth or how much Musk invested in the new venture.

Boring Company - $5.7bn

When some Indonesian kids were trapped under a cave and were threatened by flood, Elon Musk offered to use his then little-known company, the Boring Company, to rescue the kids.

The company sprang into the limelight at that critical point in time.

According to reports, the Boring Company is an American infrastructure and tunnel construction services company founded by Elon Musk.

Its ongoing and proposed projects are designed for intra-city transit systems. TBC completed two tunnels in Las Vegas for loop travel. It also completed one tunnel for testing in Los Angeles County.

Musk's share in the company is 90 per cent, and the market cap is estimated to be $5.7 billion.

It is not yet clear how Musks has made from TBC, but it has notched up enough reputation to be patronised by the US government.

SpaceX -$100.5bn

The space exploration company known as SpaceX is one the most known companies belonging to the maverick billionaire.

The company was used by NASA recently to send supplies to the space station and is also popular with the United States government.

Musk plans to use the company for his doomsday prediction when he builds over 1,000 spaceships to evacuate humans to space when destruction occurs.

SpaceX is currently worth about $100.5 billion in market capitalisation, and Musk's shareholding in the company is 44 per cent.

Starlink - $30bn

The internet Satellite company, which obtained a license to operate in Nigeria and other African countries, also belongs to the American billionaire.

Starlink is currently worth close to $30 billion in market value.

The firm, which provides free and cheap internet to mostly disadvantaged spots worldwide, made news at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Elon Musk announced that the company would provide free internet access to Ukrainians after Putin's army took down internet structures in Ukraine.

The internet company is not currently quoted on the stock market, so there is no record of Elon Musk's shareholding.

Neuralink - $3 billion

Neuralink Corporation is a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces. Co-founded by Elon Musk, Max Hodak and Paul Merolla, the company's headquarters is in the Pioneer Building in San Francisco.

The company was criticised recently when its experiment with monkeys failed.

The company had planted brain chips in the animals to control their behaviours. Reports say most of the monkeys died after developing various illnesses.

The company's market cap is estimated at $3 billion, and there are no known records of how many shares Musk owns in the company.

Tesla - $687.33bn

Arguably his biggest company, Elon Musk, earns his biggest revenue from the company.

The electric car company is worth $687.33 billion and is the most valuable car brand in the world.

Musk owns a majority stake in the firm with 155 million shares.

PayPal - Sold for $307m

His least-known business is Paypal which he founded as Zip2 and was bought by Compaq at $307 billion and was rebranded as Paypal.

Elon Musk makes N440m in just a few hours after selling 10,000 bottles of his newly launched perfume

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk, the world's richest man, has sensed a new opportunity to capitalize on the growing need for cosmetics products by launching a perfume he dubbed "Burnt Hair."

In a tweet, he claimed that over 10,000 bottles were sold in hours, earning him a million dollars in only a few hours.

The charismatic billionaire also asked his millions of followers to now describe him as a perfume seller.

Source: Legit.ng