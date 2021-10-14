The former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani visited the APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence

The senator during his visit commended Tinubu for his contributions to the growth, development and good governance in the country

The Nigerian politician while extending his good wishes, gave the APC leader, Tinubu a copy of his new book

Ikoyi, Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC)’s national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has continued to receive visitors since his return from the United Kingdom.

Recent is former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, who paid him a visit at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence, on Wednesday, October 13, to extend his good wishes to him after his return from United Kingdom (UK).

The Senator lauded the contributions of Bola Tinubu, to the growth of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, The Guardian reported.

The Former senate president, Ken Nnamani admired APC's national leader contributions to democracy. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany.

Source: Facebook

He said those contributions were strong factors in his support going forward.

Nnamani also presented to Tinubu his new book titled “Standing Strong: Legislative Reforms, Third Term and Other Issues of the Fifth Senate,” due to be presented on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng