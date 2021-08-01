Ken Nnamani has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would soon take over the southeast region

The former president of the Senate made the disclosure on Saturday, July 31, after supervising the ward congress in Enugu state

According to him, the successful conduct of the party's ward congresses in the southeast zone proves that the people believe in democracy

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Enugu state - Ahead of Nigeria's next general election, former Senate president, Ken Nnamani has opened up on why the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over the southeast region of the country.

The Guardian reports that Nnamani in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu state revealed that the successful conduct of the APC's Ward Congresses is an indication that the party will soon take over.

Ken Nnamani has declared that the successful conduct of the APC Ward Congresses is an indication that the party will soon take over the southeast. Photo credit: Senator Ken Nnamani, GCON

Source: Facebook

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, July 31, after supervising his Ward 2, in Enugu South local government area of the state, the former president of the Senate declared that this was due to the mass participation of APC faithful.

While noting that the people have confidence in democracy, the APC chieftain called on members of the ruling party to continue in the same spirit to ensure that the party took its rightful place, Daily Nigerian added.

Nnamani, went on to add that the major target for APC is to be the most dominant political party in the entire southeast zone.

APC replies Atiku, reveals why Nigerians will not vote for PDP

Meanwhile, the APC has said the country will not return to its past years under the PDP. The party said this in reaction to a statement by Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president.

Atiku had on Thursday, July 29, said Nigerians cannot wait for the PDP to return to power, adding that he had never seen Nigeria in such a bad state.

In a terse statement on Friday, July 30, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC national caretaker committee, said the PDP is a failure.

Akpanudoedehe said the opposition party was in power for 16 years, yet there is nothing to show for the time spent.

Source: Legit.ng