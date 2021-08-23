The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, of displaying anti-party tendencies

The party made the allegation while reacting to Nnamani’s recent statement that he was dedicated to lead the APC into victory in Enugu state

The former lawmaker was called out by the ruling party for associating with the opposition party, PDP, saying he is being APC in the day and PDP at night

Enugu- The Enugu state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, of displaying anti-party tendencies, despite his claims of reorganizing the party.

Vanguard reports that the party while reacting to Nnamani’s recent statement that he was committed to putting the APC into winning ways in Enugu state, accused him of being APC in the day and PDP at night.

Legit.ng gathered that the former lawmaker had during a meeting with the APC ward congress appeal panel in Enugu on Friday, August 20, said he was ashamed that the party was not winning elections in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called out former Senate president, Ken Nnamani for romancing with PDP.

Source: Facebook

He stated that a process of rearranging the party had kicked off.

He said:

“I feel ashamed of being in a party that does not win elections. That is why we want to rejig the party to bring in leaders who will not use it for business.”

The Guardian report indicates that the publicity secretary of APC in the state, Kate Ofor, said in Enugu, on Sunday, August 22, that the foundation members of the party in Enugu agreed with the statement credited to Nnamani that while trying to re-jig the party.

Ofor, on behalf of the APC, finally appealed to His Excellency Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (CECPC), to save the soul of APC Enugu state before it’s too late.

