June 12 Annulment: MKO Abiola’s Son Says IBB Apologised Privately to the Family

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), has publicly apologised for annulling the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, confirming that MKO Abiola was the rightful winner

Lekan Abiola, son of the late Moshood Abiola, revealed that Babangida had previously issued a private apology but has now acknowledged his actions before the public

The Abiola family has welcomed this long-overdue admission, emphasising its importance in reaffirming Abiola’s electoral victory and resolving lingering doubts

Lekan Abiola, one of the sons of the late Moshood Abiola, confirmed that former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.), had apologised for annulling the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday at the MKO Abiola Memorial Symposium in Lagos, Lekan revealed that Babangida had previously extended a private apology to the Abiola family, but had now made his admission public.

Babangida’s public acknowledgement and its significance

Addressing journalists during the event, Lekan explained that the family felt a sense of relief following Babangida’s acknowledgment.

“We returned from the United States of America, we have met IBB and he has apologised privately to us. When he came out publicly to say that he was sorry for annulling the election and that MKO won the election, he did what he had done privately in public. Every year, he always sends someone to come and represent him here on the June 12 occasion.”

Abiola family expresses relief over Babangida’s statement

Lekan highlighted the significance of Babangida’s public declaration, stressing that it clarified the legitimacy of MKO Abiola’s electoral victory.

“For him to come out publicly to admit that MKO did win the election, makes us feel at ease publicly. This is because some people are always saying: ‘Are we even sure he won the election?’ But now, he (Babangida) has released the full results. Officially, it is now known that MKO won the election, and that is no longer a controversy.”

He also compared Babangida’s previous private apology to a person apologising in secrecy after committing an act in public, describing the delay in public acknowledgment as long overdue.

Calls for June 12 democracy day legislation

Meanwhile, the late Abiola’s children urged President Bola Tinubu to enact a law that would officially recognise June 12 as Democracy Day, ensuring its permanence and preventing future cancellation.

The appeal was reported by PUNCH Online on Thursday, highlighting the family’s desire for legislative

backing for the annual observance of Democracy Day in Nigeria.

“I regret June 12 annulment”: IBB speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a revealing speech at the launch of his autobiography, "A Journey in Service," held in Abuja on February 20, a former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), expressed regret over the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Babangida admitted that given another chance, he would handle the situation differently.

According to Dailytrust, following the book review by former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Babangida took full responsibility for the cancellation of the election, which had been a contest between Moshood Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

