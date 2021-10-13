Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was in Akwa Ibom recently as part of activities to mark the ‘Physicians’ Week 2021’ held in the state

Uyo - Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel's prioritization of health care services in the state is a key component of national security and welfare of the people, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has declared.

The former president made the comment while inaugurating the reconstructed Ikot Ekpene General Hospital Phase 1, in Akwa Ibom state, on Tuesday, October 12.

The General Hospital reconstructed by the Akwa Ibom state government. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

The inauguration is part of activities to mark the ‘Physicians’ Week 2021’ held in the state recently.

Jonathan called on the various tiers of government to build an enduring health facility that will meet the health needs of the citizenry.

He lauded the efforts of Governor Emmanuel in providing healthcare services to the people especially with the outbreak of Covid-19 which took the world by surprise.

His words:

‘’Let me thank the governor for making it possible for me to be linked up with this unique project and a hospital that has history and is completely renovated, redesigned, reconfigured for effective healthcare delivery.

‘’It is a good way to start the Nigeria Medical Association programme which brought me, to partner with the NMA in their annual programme.

‘’I know the President of NMA and others will be pleased that we are kick-starting their Physicians Week this year with the commissioning of a General Hospital that has been prepared to meet the health needs of the nation.

‘’We have to commend Governor Udom Emmanuel because health is key and whenever you talk about national security, the health security aspect is quite prominent.”

Dr. Jonathan thanked the people of Ikot Ekpene for accepting to be part of the development initiated by the state government and urged them to support Governor Emmanuel to do more.

In his address, Governor Udom Emmanuel thanked the former President for honouring the invitation to inaugurate the facility and accepting to grace the Physicians’ Week 2021 as keynote speaker.

He stated that the inauguration of the General Hospital in Ikot Ekpene is in fulfilment of his developmental promise to improve the lives of the people in the state, adding that his administration will continue to prioritize critical areas of infrastructure and development.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, the governor re-echoed his commitment towards providing sustainable economic growth, massive investment of infrastructure, and creating enabling environment to attract Foreign Direct Investment into the state.

Source: Legit