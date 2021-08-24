Former Nigerian vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, visited Akwa Ibom state on Tuesday, August 24

The former Nigerian number two citizen was in the south-south state with a delegation that included two former governors

The Adamawa-born politician had nice things to say about the Udom Emmanuel administration in Akwa Ibom

Uyo - Former Nigerian vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described Governor Udom Emmanuel’s led massive economic development and infrastructural transformation in Akwa Ibom state as commendable and worthy of emulation.

The former vice president stated this on Tuesday, August 24 when he paid a visit to Akwa Ibom as part of his tour across the nation to ascertain the state of affairs in the country.

Governor Emmanuel’s infrastructural transformation of Akwa Ibom state was commended by Atiku. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Abubakar appreciated the level of economic development in the state and commended previous leaders for their selfless contributions which laid the foundation for rapid economic and industrial growth.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government quoted him as saying:

“Quite a number of things have endeared me to Governor Udom Emmanuel, the infrastructural development in the state, the other sectors of the economy particularly the industrialization policy of the governor and coupled with social sector development health care, and education.

“These are very key areas of human development and he has not left them untouched. He has made a very remarkable impact so that actually impressed me.”

Atiku who decried the downward economic situation of the nation, however, said, comparatively, Nigeria fared better under the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying.

His words:

“Just compare the economic indices during the PDP and also the APC reign, the growth in GDP and industrialization and other sectors of the economy, we did extremely well and we also promoted the growth of the private sector.”

Also speaking, the former governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu Muazu, described Governor Emmanuel as a silent achiever.

He said:

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has done so well with little noise in Akwa Ibom state, and has also succeeded in taming those that do not know that their tenure ends in eight years. He is one of the few with the ability to ensure that our party the PDP remains united.”

Receiving the guests, Governor Udom Emmanuel welcomed the former vice president and his entourage to Akwa Ibom state, describing him as a detribalized leader who is committed to the growth and progress of the nation.

He stated:

“You are someone that we admire. Today if you check the leaders of this country there are few leaders like you who are highly detribalized.”

In a related development, Governor Emmanuel recently described former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida as a leader who has effortlessly combined character with charisma in his leadership and a leader with a pan-Nigeria disposition.

The governor made the remarks at Minna during the birthday celebration of Babangida at his residence in the Niger state capital.

The governor was accompanied by the national legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, member, House of Representatives, Hon. Pat Ifon and other government officials to Minna.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has vowed to complete all ongoing projects in the state before he leaves power in 2023.

The governor made the promise on Friday, August 20 while speaking as a special guest of honour at a breakfast meeting with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Akwa Ibom state chapter.

He also used the opportunity to call on Christian leaders to support his administration in fervent prayers to achieve his vision as encapsulated in the 8 point agenda to the Akwa Ibom people.

