Bankers across Nigeria have been issued a warning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The EFCC warned bankers against engaging in illicit financial activities that found hamper the efforts made to improve the banking industry

According to the commission, most bankers in Nigeria are corrupt and would be made to face justice soon

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, on Monday, October 11, decried the level of corruption existing among Nigerian bankers.

Bawa while speaking at a three-day capacity building workshop for law enforcement agencies in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital city said bank officials in the country engage in different shades of fraudulent activities.

The chairman of the EFCC said corruption is deep-rooted among bankers in Nigeria. Photo: EFCC

Source: Facebook

Corruption among bankers in the industry

At the workshop organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bawa said the banking industry is riddled with many corrupt individuals.

Represented by the Lagos zonal commandant for EFCC, Ahmed Ghali, the commission's chairman said there is an ongoing intensified engagement with bank executives to nip the challenge in the bud.

He also said that Nigeria as a nation cannot afford to experience another crisis in the banking industry following the activities of these corrupt officials.

Why bankers must declare their assets

Further speaking Bawa said it is important for bankers in various institutions to declare their assets to help the commission sanitise the sector.

Bawa said a directive had been given to bankers to declare their assets before June 1, 2021, without even having an idea of the level of corruption in the sector.

He said:

“I had given the directive genuinely out of the sincerity of purpose, knowing the rot that permeates the nation’s banking sector."

“In other words, the directive was borne out of efforts to sanitize the banking sector. But it was received with mixed feelings."

Also noting that such declaration is not a witch-hunt but a directive in line with the Bank Employees Declaration of Assets Act.

