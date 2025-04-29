Gunmen suspected to be cultists attacked the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, killing psychotherapist Alex in front of patients

Health workers protested the murder, calling for justice and better protection within the hospital

UBTH confirmed the incident and reported it to security agencies, but the Edo State police spokesperson did not respond to inquiries

A psychotherapist at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), identified only as Alex, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday, April 25, sending shockwaves through the hospital community and raising concerns over the safety of health workers.

At the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, gunmen, suspected to be cultists, shot and killed psychotherapist Alex in the presence of patients. Photo credit: Original

Gunmen Attack Hospital, Kill Health Worker

The gunmen stormed the hospital and shot Alex at close range in front of patients, who were left terrified and scrambling for safety.

The attack, which took place inside the hospital, has sent ripples of fear among medical staff and patients alike.

Health workers, devastated by the brutal killing, staged a protest on Monday, April 28, to demand justice and greater protection for medical personnel.

The protesters called on the authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safety of healthcare workers both within and outside the hospital.

"We cannot continue to work in fear. Our colleague was killed in cold blood while performing his duties. We call on the authorities to bring the killers to justice and ensure our safety," one of the protesting health workers said.

UBTH Confirms the Incident

Gunmen, believed to be cultists, stormed the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, fatally shooting psychotherapist Alex in front of patients. Photo credit: @MedicalworldNig

UBTH spokesperson Joshua Uwaila confirmed the murder, saying that the hospital had reported the incident to security agencies, Daily Trust reported.

He expressed the hospital's commitment to cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

"A physiotherapist with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital was shot dead on Friday. We have reported the matter to the security agencies for further investigation," Uwaila stated.

The attack on a healthcare worker has further heightened tensions in the state, with many now calling for increased security measures in hospitals and healthcare facilities across Edo state, Vanguard reported.

No Response from Edo Police Spokesperson

Despite efforts to seek comment from the Edo State Police Command, CSP Moses Yamu, the spokesperson did not respond to calls or a text message requesting a statement on the incident.

The murder has intensified fears of growing insecurity in the region, especially in public institutions like hospitals, which are meant to be safe havens for the public.

