The EFCC has shed light on why it arrested Ismail Umaru Dikko, one of the top appointees of Governor El-Rufai, on Monday, October 11

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC's spokesman, said Dikko who is the DG of Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency was "invited" for some regulatory issues

The EFCC's spokesman further clarified that Dikko's issue with the anti-graft agency was not about fraud

Kaduna state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said its operatives arrested Ismail Umaru Dikko, the director-general of Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA), over some regulatory issues at the agency.

Daily Trust reported that EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, explained that Dikko was not “invited” for fraud but based on some regulatory issues.

The EFCC says its operatives arrested Ismail Umaru Dikko, the DG of KASUPDA over some regulatory issues at the agency. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Legit.ng gathers that the EFCC spokesman, however, did not give further details on the regulatory issues.

He noted that the issues Dikko was arrested for had been resolved.

His words:

“He was invited not for fraud but some regulatory issues with his agency which has been resolved."

Legit.ng earlier reported that some operatives of the anti-graft agency, on Monday morning, October 11, stormed the headquarters of KASUPDA and whisked away Dikko in a black Hilux Toyota vehicle to the Kaduna zonal office of the commission

