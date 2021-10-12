An aide to the vice president of Nigeria has described reports of a crack between Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu as divisive

Babafemi Ojudu said some people are focused for foisting bad blood between his principal and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress

According to Ojudu, his principal has so much respect for Tinubu as both of them are from the same political family

As plots for the 2023 general election is underway, various fake news and disinformation are currently being spread by individuals and various political opponents.

One of such information is the claim that there is a rift between the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo over their presidential ambitions.

Reports of bad blood between Tinubu and Osinbajo a divisive report

However reacting to the report, the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, said neither Osinbajo nor his office is aware of such divisive engagement.

Political jobbers have been accused of plotting to foist a crack in the relationship between Tinubu and Osinbajo. Photo: Babafemi Ojudu

Source: Facebook

Ojudu in a post on his personal Facebook page said the vice president did not endorse such engagement against his party's national leader.

According to Ojudu, the vice president Tinubu as a respected leader of a political family to which he belongs and will not for any reason endorse an endeavor that seeks to pitch them against each other.

He said:

"Let me therefore call on individuals and media houses engaged in this act to desist from doing so. The APC remains one single, indivisible party and Osinbajo remains a loyal member of the party who respects both the party structure as well as its leadership."

Osinbajo, a law abiding citizen, will wait on INEC declaration before politicking for 2023

Noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet announce a go ahead for politicking towards the 2023 general election, Ojudu urged media organisations and Nigerians to desist from being used by political jobbers.

He said:

"As a law abiding citizen, Osinbajo will not commence any act in this regard until INEC blows the whistle, and in any case the VP has not indicated interest in the 2023 elections."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tinubu was captured in photos and video as he arrived his Lagos residence after a medical trip from London.

The APC national leader popularly referred to as the Jagaban of Lagos, was received at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos by hundreds of friends, political loyalists and associates

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu was in London for a knee surgery and returned to the country to begin his political campaign ahead of the 2023 general election.

Also, just as the ruling party national leader arrived Nigeria he boasted to the teeming crowd that no one except God in heaven can take his life.

He also said that it is God Almighty who gives and takes away power from who he deems fit at anytime He feels like.

