Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface reportedly announced his retirement from international football at age 24 after an international friendly against Russia on Friday night, June 6

Just minutes after a wave of reactions from Nigerians, the Bayer Leverkusen striker deleted the post, sparking an uproar on social media

Some football fans have urged the Bundesliga star to quit football and focus on a potential career in comedy

Nigeria came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Russia in an international friendly match at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Friday night, June 6.

Experienced defender Semi Ajayi’s accidental own goal handed the hosts the lead in a first half marked by end-to-end action from both sides.

Nigeria responded strongly in the second half, gaining momentum after Victor Boniface was substituted.

Their persistence paid off when substitute Tolu Arokodare scored a brilliant equaliser after an error from goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, marking his first goal for the Super Eagles.

Victor Boniface of Leverkusen reacts after scoring his team's winning goal during the DFB Cup quarterfinal match against FC Koln in Germany. Photo by: Jorg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Source: Getty Images

Sabinus urged to sign Boniface

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface delivered another underwhelming performance for Nigeria in their international friendly against Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Despite being named in the starting XI by coach Eric Chelle, the Bayer Leverkusen striker failed to find the net and was substituted in the 61st minute after failing to register a single shot on target.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Boniface reportedly announced his retirement from international football, per TheCable.

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some frustrated fans even calling on comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, to feature the player in one of his comic skits.

Boniface, who missed the Unity Cup in London, has now gone 13 appearances with a goal for the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old has largely played as a backup to Victor Osimhen during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and came off the bench in the match against Zimbabwe to replace the Galatasaray forward.

His position in the national team may now be under threat, with Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers making a strong case, having scored three goals in just seven appearances for Nigeria per Transfermarkt.

Victor Boniface of Nigeria in action, during the International Friendly match against Saudi Arabia at Estadio Municipal de Portimao in Portugal. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail Boniface’s deleted retirement post

Nigerians have expressed concern over the conduct of Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface after he deleted a social media post announcing his retirement from international football.

One fan suggested the Bayer Leverkusen player was simply creating space for upcoming content, while another jokingly urged him to quit football and pursue a comedy career.

Gbenga Abatan said:

"Excellent decision. You can now leave KITI KATA alone and concentrate on TIK TOK."

Onuke Chidiebere wrote

"Baba dey find space for his content creation.

"Boniface is the only footballer that feels he missed it by choosing to play football rather than content creation."

Temmy Dayo added:

"Sabinus and others are waiting for your content 😏."

Ogbes Oyatech said:

"Boot wen no first dey usefull like that.. abeg go focus on ur tick tok ."

Morgan Brooks wrote:

"Better go saudi or Erik your new coach will finish you with bench."

Great-tech Nwankwo added:

"Let him go back to his comedy.

"Na comics actor him be."

Chukwueneka Obi said:

"They serve him food without chicken. Let him join peller his next TikTok live."

Fabregas Baba wrote:

"We go replace you with sabinus. Even sabinus self dey score goals."

Super Eagles fans blast Boniface

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles fans have openly criticised Bayern Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface for his string of underwhelming displays for the national team.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface was substituted in the 61st minute for Tolu Arokodare after failing to convert his chances.

Ten minutes later, Arokodare capitalised on a goalkeeper error to equalise for the Super Eagles.

