FCT, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has officially debunked reports claiming it has 10,000 job openings, labelling the information as false and misleading.

The statement, issued on Tuesday, June 3, and signed by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Taiwo Hassan, clarified that only 2,130 vacancies were available under its recently concluded online recruitment exercise.

“The attention of the Federal Civil Service Commission has been drawn to a publication circulating on conventional and online media, which stated that the Commission’s available vacancies were 10,000. This is not true,” the statement emphasised.

The FCSC urged the public to disregard the misinformation circulating on various platforms, advising individuals to rely exclusively on official channels for accurate and up-to-date information regarding the recruitment process, Nation reported.

This includes following announcements made through its official website and social media accounts.

“Please ignore any claims of vacancies beyond the stated 2,130,” the statement read.

He further underscored the importance of ensuring accurate information is shared with the public.

Shortlisting completed, candidates to be notified for next stage

In addition to dispelling the vacancy rumours, the FCSC confirmed that the shortlisting process for applicants had been completed.

Those selected for the next stage—the Computer-Based Test (CBT)—will be notified through various media platforms and the Commission’s official website: www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

The FCSC also encouraged all candidates to keep an eye on the website for updates on when the CBT will take place and the further stages of the recruitment process, Nigerian Tribune reported.

By addressing the rumours, the FCSC aims to ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of the recruitment process, offering clarity to thousands of potential candidates looking to join the federal workforce.

