There is no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully back on his and bubbling with renewed life

The APC's national leader on Sunday, October 10, even boasted that no one apart from God Almighty can take his life

Tinubu added that God alone who gives power to men to support humanity is the one who will decide the time of his death

The national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that only God can take his life and decide when he will die, The Cable reports.

Tinubu made this revelation at Ikeja State House on Sunday, October 10, during a welcome event organised for him by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, The Nation added.

Tinubu said only God can decide when he will die

Source: Facebook

The former Lagos governor who disclosed that he has fully recovered from the surgery noted that God is the giver and taker of life and that he can empower anyone at his own time.

The Jagaban said:

“I’m a little emotional now, but I’m happy. God is the giver of life and the only one who can take life.

“And he says, if I grant you power and the privilege in this life; I am the only one who can take it from you if you don’t use it in the way and manner that promotes humanity. God can give power to anyone he wills.

“It is the same God that has spared us till today and has given us the privilege. I give glory to God because I’m standing before you hale, hearty, and well."

2023: Nigerian governor declares full support for Tinubu's presidency, attends launch of Campaign movement

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu had fully declared his support for the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria's president in 2023.

The governor registered his support when he spoke at the launch of the Southwest Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a campaign group championing the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 presidency, on Thursday, October 7.

He described the APC chieftain as a rallying figure and a beacon of hope for progressive leadership in Nigeria, a brief statement on his Facebook page also indicated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu's “extraordinary qualities” set him apart from his contemporaries in Nigerian politics.

Source: Legit