Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu got a warm welcome at his residence Ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday, October 9

The APC's national leader returned to his home in Bourdillon returned in a convoy of security agents on Saturday

The former Lagos governor had spent three months in the UK within which time he had a surgery

After about three months in London for knee surgery, the national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to Nigeria on Friday, October 8.

As expected, the Jagaban was received at the airport by a massive number of friends, associates, and loyalists like the VIP that he truly is.

The former Lagos governor was received as a VIP (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Not just that, the former Lagos governor who is known in the southwest as the kingmaker, was escorted by a long convoy to his Bourdillon residence at the Ikoyi part of the state on Saturday, October 9, in a grand style befitting of his status.

Speaking on his return to his house, Tinubu told TVC News journalists:

"No place like home; I'm glad to be back. I've disclosed what happened, I had surgery on my right knee. I'm back and healthy. I'm haily and hearty."

Photos emerge as Tinubu finally returns to Nigeria after 3-month UK medical trip

Earlier, Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Friday evening, October 8, after spending about three months in the United Kingdom.

A statement by his media office said the former Lagos governor had surgery on his right knee and also underwent physiotherapy following the operation while in the UK.

The statement read:

“His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, returned to the country, landing in Lagos Friday evening, October 8. He arrived from London, United Kingdom.

“During his trip abroad, he underwent surgery on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy on the said knee.

“Contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

“His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon."

The media office added that the APC chieftain has "returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.”

