Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, appears to have fallen out with her co-wife, Laila Charani, going by a new development

It was noticed that Laila had unfollowed Regina Daniels on her Instagram page while the actress still follows her

This was discovered as Regina Daniels continues to enjoy her birthday vacation with their billionaire husband in Israel

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Ms Laila Charani, appear to no longer be good friends going by a recent happening between them.

The duo who always gave fans the impression that they were fine with being each other’s co-wives have now given them a reason to think otherwise.

In a new development, it was noticed that Regina’s senior wife to their billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, had unfollowed the actress on social media.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife Laila unfollows her on social media. Photos: @regina.daniels, @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

A look through Laila Charani’s list of Instagram following showed that Regina Daniels was no longer one of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See a screenshot below:

Laila unfollows Regina Daniels on Instagram. Photo: @mnslailacharani.

Source: Instagram

However, Regina appears not to have caught on with the new development and is still following her co-wife on the photo sharing application.

See a screenshot below:

Regina Daniels still follows Laila on Instagram. Photo: @regina.daniels.

Source: Instagram

Social media users react

This development had numerous fans on social media buzzing especially seeing as Regina is still on vacation with their billionaire husband abroad.

Legit.ng has gathered some of the comments from fans below:

Blackgirlayo:

“Regina don dey enjoy pass her.”

Goal_getteriv:

“Na happy family dem go settle ,,,with money for middle .”

Brownie_vii:

“Shey bestie Dey work for polygamy ni.”

Doris_nino:

“Cos the co wife knows it’s Ragina Daniels that uses Neds Instagram account to Reply people.”

Mer_see_:

“E don dey pain am .”

Tessyaghogho:

“Na turn by turn ooo.”

Hmm.

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband Ned Nwoko takes her on trip to mark birthday

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels celebrated her birthday on October 10 and she took to social media to celebrate.

The actress who has been on vacation with her son, Munir and husband, Ned Nwoko went to a special place to mark the occasion.

Sharing beautiful family photos and moments on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that her husband decided to make her birthday trip a religious historical tutorial.

Regina expressed delight over the fact that it was just her, her husband and their son on the trip.

Source: Legit