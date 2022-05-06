Popular Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, recently trended online after she blasted cheating married women

According to her, the way married women in Lekki cheat will continue to baffle her and she also shared an experience

Social media users were however not pleased with Sandra’s claim and many of them also bashed her for having kids with different men

Popular Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Iheuwa, is in the news again, but not for her socialite baby daddy, Ubi Franklin.

Sandra caused a buzz online after she blasted married women on social media and noted that many of them in Lekki cheat on their husbands.

Sandra Iheuwa claims many married women in Lekki cheat. Photos: @sandraiheuwa

Source: Instagram

According to her, the high rate of cheating women in Lekki is alarming and she went ahead to recount how one of them was even hitting on a co-worker.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sandra Iheuwa blasts married women in Lekki over cheating. Photo: @sandraiheuwa

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Sandra’s post about cheating married women in Lekki earned her a lot of backlash on social media as people reminded her of how she has kids from different men. Others also recounted how she was also in an abusive relationship. Sandra however maintained that she had never cheated.

See post below:

Read more reactions from internet users below:

Kennypee__:

“If you live in a glass house, do not throw stone.”

Lamora_rosie:

“And we are asking this married people to leave abusive relationship while we are still insulting them for leaving.”

Princess_anamz:

“ e say e Dey marry every 2 working days ?? Abi na eye Dey pain me.”

Benyta___:

“Why una deh troll her bcos she deh open secret.”

Dorcas_the_greatest:

“It’s marrying every two working days for me .”

Iam_aphrodite1:

“It has nothing to do with married women or men…..PEOPLE CHEAT!!”

Interesting.

Singer Paul Play calls out cheating men

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Play Dairo recently shared his opinion on people who are unfaithful in their marriages.

This came after veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, caused a massive buzz online after he unveiled his second wife and their son.

According to the music star, men who are ready to cheat on their wives should also accept to be cheated on.

Source: Legit.ng