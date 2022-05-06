Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus seems to be gaining attention from men lately, and she is delighted about it

The actress, however, appealed to her admirers to take it easy on her as she revealed the private messages she was receiving from men were crazy

Her statement has sparked reactions from her fans, who have taken to social media to gush over her stunning beauty

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has undergone massive change over the past few years. The actress who was known for her big size has shed off some weight which has seen her become the centre of attraction.

Eniola, who seems to be enjoying the attention she is receiving, especially from the male folks, has taken to social media and appealed to them to take it easy on her.

Eniola Badmus shares stunning photo. Credit; @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

The actress revealed she has been receiving numerous private messages on social media, many of which she described as crazy.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself, Eniola wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Every man’s choice………..I can’t even lie My Dm is crazy right now y’all should take it easy on me ooooo.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over Eniola Badmus’ new photo

Many of the actress' fans and followers have since stormed her comment section to gush over the new photo.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

kemjeeca:

"Wahala ooooooooo, We too hot Na why them Dey rush o."

__triga:

"My number one choice seff my one and only Eni badmus keep glowing ."

fchidiadi:

"So far you are happy, that's what matters most."

waywardsurprize:

"I hope say we are not just beautiful outside and ugly inside.. i come in peace❤️."

hamsolidh:

"Finally, U later becomes there spec.. What God cannot do doesn't exist."

i_am_oyinx:

"U dey pepper nauabeg ma kpá wa nauuuu."

Eniola Badmus celebrates her big sister on her 43rd birthday

Popular actress Eniola Badmus took to her social media timeline to show off her old sister Pelumi Badmus as she added a new year on Wednesday, May 4.

Eniola celebrated her sister as she clocked 43 years old and congratulated her for bagging a degree from the University of Greenwich in the UK.

The actress described her older sister as her late father's favourite and stressed that she was sure he would be proud of her latest achievement.

Source: Legit.ng