Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes manager Ruben Amorim is still under probation

The Red Devils defeated Sunderland 2-0, with goals coming from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford

Manchester United have won four of their last eight Premier League games in 21 meetings

Manchester United put smiles on the faces of their fans with an improved performance in matchday 7 of the 2025/26 English Premier League on Saturday evening, October 4

The Red Devils beat Sunderland 2-0 at Old Trafford to record their third victory of the season.

In the 8th minute, Manchester United took the lead through England international Mason Mount following a cross from Bryan Mbeumo.

Benjamin Sesko scores Manchester United goal against Sunderland in the English Premier League match. Photo by: Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

United doubles the lead in the 31st minute from a long throw from the right as Nordi Mukiele flicked the ball to Benjamin Seko, who scored his first goal since joining from Leipzig.

Amorim praises Lammens

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has hailed the performance of goalkeeper Senne Lammens against Sunderland.

According to Man United, the Portuguese said his teammates assisted in helping the Belgian adapt to English football. He said:

“Yeah, I think he looks confident in the first game, but the important thing is that the teammates help Senne to have a good game, because everyone was focused, not a lot of mistakes, against a team that was really comfortable playing football. So, we did well, [it] was a good day for us.”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes manager Ruben Amorim will be sacked. Photo by: James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Neville unimpressed despite win

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, said the board members have temporarily suspended plans to sack Ruben Amorim.

According to Sky Sports, the former England international said the records Amorim has are not impressive and should not celebrate a win against Sunderland.

The UEFA Champions League winner said the victory only brought temporary peace going into the international break. Neville said:

"For me, there are too many defeats under Ruben Amorim and the records are too poor. I don't think anyone will be celebrating too much at Manchester United but I think they'll be relieved that there is a victory which allows a little bit of peace going into the international break.

"Red Devils win the odd game but that's nowhere near enough for the club. I don't think anybody would be kidded on by the fact that Manchester United beat Sunderland at home. The fact that it was even in doubt before the game is probably the problem in itself."

Meanwhile, Amorim opined that the players are affected by the criticism from ex-United players.

He said the players listen to the pundits when they tell them the problem is his system.

Amorim's job came under significant scrutiny after a dire defeat

Man United line up possible replacement for Ruben Amorim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential managerial change as pressure mounts on Ruben Amorim following a disappointing start to the Premier League season.

The Red Devils’ board has identified Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner as a strong candidate should they decide to part ways with Amorim.

Source: Legit.ng