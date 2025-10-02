The UK has scrapped automatic family reunion for refugees and also extended the wait for settlement

The new rules also required high English skills, clean records, and community service for applicants

Critics called the reforms harsh and risky, while the government said that settlement is earned

Refugees will now face stricter conditions before being allowed to settle permanently in the United Kingdom.

Under new government plans, the current five-year route to indefinite leave to remain will be replaced with a longer waiting period requiring applicants to demonstrate contributions to the country.

Family reunion route in UK permanently scrapped

The government also confirmed that the pathway allowing refugees to automatically bring close relatives to the UK, temporarily suspended in September, has now been permanently scrapped.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the reforms signal that 'there will be no golden ticket to settling in the UK. People will have to earn it'.

Under the new rules, applicants will be required to meet stricter conditions, including demonstrating high proficiency in English, maintaining a clean criminal record, and volunteering in their communities.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said her department is focused on making settlement 'fair but firm', while Migration Minister Mike Tapp insisted that the changes mean the UK 'will no longer be seen as a soft touch'.

Critics slam changes for UK settlement applicants

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised the measures, calling them 'a Starmer gimmick' that would 'make no difference whatsoever'.

As reported by Reuters, the Refugee Council warned that the government’s stance would not deter those seeking safety but could push more desperate people into the arms of smugglers in an effort to reunite with loved ones.

The announcement comes as Sir Keir attended the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen, where he discussed migration with European leaders, according to BBC News.

Ahead of the meeting, he emphasised that settlement must be earned by contributing to the country.

The UK government said the reforms would bring the asylum system into line with the rest of Europe and reduce the so-called pull factors drawing migrants to Britain.

