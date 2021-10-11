Being a billionaire's son means access to luxury things and this is true for 1-year-old Munir Nwoko, actress Regina Daniels' baby boy.

The little boy left the shores of Nigeria with his celebrity mum a few weeks ago for the beautiful city of London in the UK and Regina has been updating her followers about the lovely places she's been visiting with her adorable son.

In all the photos of Munir shared online, the 1-year-old was spotted smiling, expressing surprise or having breakfast as the Omo Baba Olowo (child of a rich man) that he is.

Munir travels the world with his actress mum Regina Daniels. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng shares adorable photos of Munir having the time of his life outside his fatherland.

1. Welcome to the UK

Munir was spotted strutting the city of London to show that he landed safely. The little boy looks confident as he walked while his mum followed closely behind him.

2. Let's go shopping

What is a trip to the UK without shopping for toys?

Munir and his mum stopped over at a toy shop to get as many toys as the little boy wanted. One of the photos showed the 1-year-old expressing surprise as he held a box of toys.

3. Breakfast in bed

Donned in a Superman blue and red robe, Munir seems excited as he woke up to a tray of different plates of foods in bed.

The expressions of the 1-year-old are a typical example of 'I cannot kill myself.'

4. Hyde park

According to a report online, Hyde park is one of London's eight Royal Parks. Munir was definitely taken by the scenery before him as he couldn't hide it in his expression.

5. Welcome to Israel

Munir's mum turned a year older and her husband Ned Nwoko flew to London to take her and their son on a trip to Israel. As expected, Munir went with his parents.

Photos from the trip showed that the family visited the biblical River Jordan. Munir had a good time with his parents.

Swipe left to see more photos.

Source: Legit Nigeria