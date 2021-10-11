Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels turned a new age on October 10 and she was celebrated by fans and colleagues on social media

To mark the special day, Regina who has been on vacation with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, and son went to Israel

The special trip was made possible by her hubby and the actress definitely loved every moment of the sight seeing

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels celebrated her birthday on October 10 and she took to social media to celebrate.

The actress who has been on vacation with her son, Munir and husband, Ned Nwoko went to a special place to mark the occasion.

Regina Daniels and her family Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The Nwokos in Israel

Sharing beautiful family photos and moments on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that her husband decided to make her birthday trip a religious historical tutorial.

According to her, the calmness, beautiful weather and historical backgrounds of the country as well as River Jordan were some of the things she enjoyed.

Regina expressed delight over the fact that it was just her, her husband and their son on the trip.

She also added an adorable video of her husband teasing her with food as they ate.

"Hubby decided to make this birthday trip a religious history tutorial. Away from everyone just us three, and I must confess I love every bit of i, from the calmness of the environment, to a very beautiful weather, And the historical background of the Arab Israeli crisis. But more importantly the biblical importance of river Jordan and place where Jesus Christ was baptised were also so surreal."

Reactions

mz_gabbi:

"All my “awwww” will finish here."

sam.uellaa_:

"This is soo beautiful."

loviacleland:

"Beautiful family."

oziomarita:

"Happy birthday queen."

citizen_stev:

"All I see is happiness, far from haters. Just like me, you found happiness with your family. Keep wining ma."

Regina Daniels surprises step-son on birthday

The Nollywood actress and producer treated her step son to a cute surprise as he marked his birthday.

Regina got the young lad a MacBook Air and penned a touching message for him on her Instagram page.

The billionaire wife gushed about the celebrant's qualities and brilliance, stating that the gift was her granting him his first request.

Source: Legit Newspaper