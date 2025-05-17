Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor trended online following the emotional post she made celebrating her late colleague Junior Pope

In the viral post, Ruby expressed her grief at realising that Junior Pope has been gone for 12 months

The movie star reminisced on their memories and friendship, which led many to ask her about the deceased’s widow

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor has ignited mixed reactions online as she remembered her late colleague, Junior Pope, one year after his burial.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ruby highlighted that it has been a year since he was laid to rest in his birthplace of Ukehe. She said it feels like a dream, and his death still affects her.

She was heartbroken that the late star would not be present to watch her go down the aisle, despite giving her permission.

However, while she prayed for the deceased, she expressed gratitude to her creator.

“It’s exactly one year today you were laid to rest at “UKEHE” your home town”….. Chaiiii “AKPA SWAG” as I fondly call you” it still feels like a dream biggest Bro”,😭😭😭😭😭 it still hurts so deep”…… Still finding it so difficult to accept this painful reality 😭😭😭🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ Chaiiiiiiii…..

"So after you gave me the go ahead” you won’t be here to witness my big day”😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

"Well, I know you’re happy for me wherever you are” but it would’ve been extremely extra” if you were present”, but in all we give thanks to our “CREATOR” because HE” said in all things that we should give thanks to “HIM”… Yet it’s still not easy”….😭😭😭😭😭😭😭. Honestly, Words fail me” I don’t even know what else to Say”…….🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

“MAY THE SOULS OF ALL THE FAITHFUL DEPARTED THROUGH THE MERCY OF CHRIST REST IN PEACE. AKPA SWAG” MY BIGGEST BROTHER. LIVES ON 🙏🙏🙏😭.”

See her post below:

Internet users react to Ruby Ojiakor’s post

melvinavalentina wrote:

"My dearest Ruby, am one of your loyal fan, I hope am not overstepping my boundaries but it will be extra if you make peace with the envy of all women, I really don’t know what went wrong but please let it go. I know it will give joy to all your fans seeing Jennifer at your wedding representing her husband, your brother.please Ruby consider my request and discuss with your husband. I love you unapologetically ❤️."

joyce_nwakaeze975 said:

"😢😢😢😢 my queen please try to make peace with JP wife.. some of your colleagues will not like you to peace with her, please my queen I want you to Prof them wrong by seeing JP wife at your wedding."

nurse_chiamzy said:

"U go dey do bestie with person husband ooh ,Una dey get liver FR this life sha,yeye clout chaser ,leave the man to rest in peace,if U do loved him ,go extend that love to the wife and children he left behind,m@nipulator."

dkenethworldlimited wrote:

"How on earth do some of you follow who you don’t like, just to monitor them and bash them when a post didn’t align with you, I trust ruby na, she won’t give you monitors the attention you seek . Celebrities are human too, allow them breath."

chizzwears said:

"Sending you lots of LOVE 😍 My World ❤️ God is in control 🙏🏻."

ifyliner said:

"Do you know funny thing last night, though I'm not good at commenting I only read and pass,I follow all your social media handles. Last night I saw you in the dream it looks like on an occasion and I saw you and noticed you forgot your Bible immediately I ruched to meet you and give it to you then hug you. Some of your colleagues were also there in that occasion but I was surprised to see myself in your midst. @ruby_ojiakor in anything you're doing please let God lead you and don't forget to call upon Him✌️."

mo___presh wrote:

"MAY THE SOULS OF THE FAITHFUL DEPARTED TROUGH THE MERCY OF GOD REST IN PEACE 🕊️💔🙏."

Radiogad makes new allegations on Ruby's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ruby Ojiakor's wedding make headlines following new allegations from Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim, better known as Radiogad.

Radiogad criticised the actress, pointing out that no prominent Nollywood star attended her wedding. According to him, it was because they knew she settled below her level.

The media personality stated that Ruby’s popular friends like Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko would have been present at the wedding ceremony if he was lying.

