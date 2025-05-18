Mikel Obi has blasted Erling Haaland for not taking Manchester City’s crucial penalty in FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace

Haaland handed penalty duties to Omar Marmoush, who missed the costing Manchester City the title

Crystal Palace stunned Manchester City to claim their first-ever FA Cup victory in the club’s history

Super Eagles legend John Mikel Obi has taken a firm stance against Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, following City's shocking FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

Haaland came under fire for passing up the opportunity to take a crucial penalty, leaving fans and pundits questioning his leadership in high-stakes matches.

Erling Haaland interacts with match referee Stuart Attwell as Omar Marmoush prepares to take Manchester City's penalty during the Emirates FA Cup Final. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Man City’s moment to level the game came after a reckless challenge from Tyrick Mitchell on Bernardo Silva, earning the defending champions a penalty.

Surprisingly, Haaland handed the responsibility to Omar Marmoush and the Egyptian forward’s attempt was spectacularly saved by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, a moment that ultimately sealed Man City's fate.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Mikel didn’t mince words as he criticised Haaland for not stepping up and passing his responsibility to someone else in a big game as the FA Cup final.

“As the main man of the team… the reason why you're in the team is to score goals,” Mikel said.

“They brought you, they pay you, you've signed a 9-year contract. You are the guy for this big occasion. You should have stepped up and taken that penalty.”

Why did he give this up?”

When asked why Haaland may have passed on the kick, commentators noted Haaland had missed three of his last seven penalties and had not yet scored at Wembley. But Mikel was not buying the excuse.

“Top players still go on. They go on,” Mikel said, emphasising that big players are expected to deliver in big moments regardless of form or fitness.

“There is no question Haaland is one of the best finishers in the world… but has he delivered for City in big occasions? He hasn't shown that yet.”

The criticism echoed a growing sentiment that while Haaland thrives in routine fixtures, the Norwegian forward often fades when the stakes are highest.

Pep Guardiola consoles Erling Haaland after Manchester City's FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Palace make history

Crystal Palace’s historic FA Cup triumph came courtesy of an early goal from Eberechi Eze, who converted a sublime volley from Daniel Munoz’s cross, Sky Sports reports.

Despite Man City dominating possession and launching relentless attacks, Henderson’s brilliance in goal denied them an equaliser.

Palace held firm, and the final whistle triggered wild celebrations as the Eagles lifted the FA Cup for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, Man City, and Haaland in particular, were left to reflect on what could have been.

Crystal Palace win first trophy in 119 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Crystal Palace secured their first major trophy after beating star-studded Man City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

England International Eberechi Eze scored a goal in the 16th minute of the game, rewriting history for the Eagles.

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson stopped Omar Marmosh's penalty in the 36th minute as well as a rebound from Erling Haaland.

