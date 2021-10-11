Movie producer Rita Daniels has described her daughter Regina as her best friend, her pride and weakness

Rita showered prayers on the young mother of one as she recently celebrated her special day outside the country

The movie producer also noted that Regina shall remain a humble wife to her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels celebrated her beautiful daughter Regina in a lovely way as the young mother recently clocked a year older.

Rita took to her social media page to share cute throwback photos of her daughter who is now a mother to a handsome boy Munir.

Rita Daniels shared throwback pictures of her daughter Regina. Photos: @ritadaniels06

Source: Instagram

Rita celebrates her lovely daughter

The photos showed moments from when Regina was a baby to the time she became a mum and dedicated her own son.

The photos are evidence that Regina has always been beautiful and fair-skinned. Although she didn't smile a lot in some of the photos, there is no denying that she is a happy young woman.

In one of the photos, she was dressed in her traditional attire and posed before the camera with her hands stretched out.

Rita then showered prayers on her daughter while expressing deep love for her.

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Fans celebrate Regina Daniels

etek_notions:

"Birthday blessings."

chachaekefaani:

"She grew so fast. Happy Birthday Gina."

daddyfreeze

"Awesome."

caroburos:

"very likeable."

oladaniels_:

"Very very beautiful throwbacks."

divineesteenneamaka:

"Wowowowow this is so lovely...good memories..happy birthday beautiful Regina..nothing like mother’s love❤️❤️❤️God bless all strong women all over the world."

chukxy_cee_jay:

"Happy birthday dear."

stellabest8920:

"Happy birthday to you Gina baby."

kanu.adesuwa:

"Wahoo beautiful angel happy birthday."

im_lovegeorge:

"Yes oo. May your wishes come to fulfillment ijn. Happy birthday nwa oma. all the best baby."

Regina Daniels' son Munir enjoys breakfast in bed

Regina Daniels and her handsome 1-year-old son Munir definitely had a swell time as they vacationed in London.

Lovely photos from their trip were shared for members of the online community to see via Instagram. One of the photos shared was the moment Munir posed before a tray of delicious foods.

Munir who seemed to be in awe of the delicious spread before him made sure to help himself to its content. The adorable photos were posted on Munir’s Instagram page and they were accompanied by a caption explaining the importance of breakfast.

