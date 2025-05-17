A successful Nigerian man fulfilled the promise he had earlier made to his father about completing what he could not achieve

After pointing to the mud house his father built, he showed people the bungalow he constructed beside it

Many people who saw that he had spent millions of naira to install a stone-coated roof praised his effort

A young Nigerian man has got people talking when he showed what he achieved after his father's years of hard work.

He showed the mud house that his father built and sheltered them in when they were little. He said the home was what his dad could afford.

Bungalow with stone-coated roof

The man (@vibez_nation_to_the_worl) vowed while growing up that he would complete everything his father could not.

After he had made it in life, he chose a portion of his father's land and built a beautiful bungalow roofed with stone-coated materials.

Even though his new house was not 100% finished, he had installed a door. He was yet to plaster the walls and put in windows.

Building in the village

Cutting on the walls showed he had also done the first phase of electrical works. The man called his brother to open its door so people could check out the interior.

The son was also yet to floor the house and install some ceilings. He said it pained him that his father was not alive to see the house.

He mentioned he was working on the building gradually and would be getting windows next.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

snow doggy said:

"Congratulations to you my brother as you value your papa hus build own na so your children go value your own and build the one wey pass your own my brother such is life time.shall come when I will post my own make I finish am first big congrats."

IFECO said:

"Land still many for the compound oo."

donclassic25 said:

"May the spirit of unfinished never be your portion, you will be a voice to your family Amen and Amen."

anwacha Chioma563 said:

"No evil eyes will come upon you you will stay alive to finish your house and u will move in alive in the mighty name of Jesus, amen."

NEE IFE said:

"Your papa house was one of the best so many years ago ooh."

@Assent3249 said:

"More money is coming just work Small."

POCO️ said:

"I tap from your grace ️congratulations."

kingzaza said:

"Congratulations brother you will finish it very soon Amen."

sommybelle8 said:

"Congratulations my love I claim this for my brothers."

Son completes parents' house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man made his mother and father proud by completing the house they had built for years.

When the parents built their house, they had to stop halfway and start living in it to become landlords. After the man (@alexinofundzs) became successful, he used the land beside the half-house and made it whole.

