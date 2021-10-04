More lovely photos from actress Regina Daniels’ vacation with her son, Munir, has emerged on social media

Adorable snaps were recently shared on little Munir’s Instagram page showing him having a lavish breakfast

The little boy looked excited at the sight of the lovely spread as he helped himself to its content

Top Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, is obviously having a swell time with her only son, Munir, as they both vacation together in London.

Lovely photos from their London trip has continued to be shared for members of the online community to see via Instagram.

The latest snaps from the London trip to make the rounds are of little Munir enjoying a lavish breakfast.

Regina Daniels’ son Munir enjoys lavish breakfast. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

Source: Instagram

In the new photos, the one-year-old boy appeared to be dining like a king as he enjoyed a lavish breakfast in bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The little boy who seemed in awe of the delicious spread before him made sure to help himself to its content.

The adorable photos were posted on Munir’s Instagram page and they were accompanied by a caption explaining the importance of breakfast.

It reads:

“Breakfast is the secret to a good day.”

Numerous fans and other internet users gushed over the adorable photos of Munir having breakfast.

Nice one.

His dad thinks I can't do it - Regina Daniels hopes to prove hubby wrong as she vacations with son without a nanny

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels recently went on a London trip with her son, Munir, and shared snaps of them together at the airport.

The movie star noted that it was going to be their best trip ever because it was just the two of them.

Explaining further, Regina noted that they were travelling without a nanny and it would be just them.

Also in the post, the first time mother noted that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, doesn’t believe that she can take care of their son without a nanny because he is very active.

However, Regina noted that she was going to prove her husband wrong.

After the actress shared her post, fans and colleagues shared their reactions. Some of them agreed that travelling without a nanny wasn’t a bad idea.

Source: Legit