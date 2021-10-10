A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate becoming the latest Nigerian police officer in town

Stella Nnamani who recently completed her training with the Nigerian Police Force promised to stand out in the profession

While describing her journey as a peculiar one, the beautiful lady shared her excitement at the prospect of being one of the few women in the police force

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian lady as she marked becoming a police officer in style after recently completing the required training with the force.

Stella Nnamani who is also a lawyer shared a beautiful photo on her LinkedIn page in which she rocked the Nigerian Police Force uniform.

She promised to use portfolio for a good course Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Stella Nnamani

Source: UGC

She is on a mission to put her portfolio to good use

While revealing that she once shared in the resentment sentiment towards police officers, Stella stated that she has a better understanding now and vowed to be different in the profession,

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The delectable lady admitted that the training exercise that included the drills wasn't quite what she had expected.

The new police officer wished herself more wins as she embark on a totally different career journey.

Nigerians hail her

Innocent Okafor wrote:

"Congratulations Stella Nnamani

"You're totally gorgeous on this uniform.

"I celebrate with you and I know you will use your portfolio for a good course."

Damilola Ogundele said:

"Why did you join the NPF....??

"It's weird for me to congratulate you even tho for you it's more of a BigWin & everyone should be happy for the successful completion of your training & New Portfolio.

"But most of the people congratulating you on #LinkedIn or by other platforms of means, would never give approval to their daughter(s) to Join the NPF..

"Well! Either Nigerian Police Force - (NPF / Fashion Police Force - (FPF), just uphold your #integrity with #Equity in #Justice.

Congratulations Stella Nnamani

"You're totally gorgeous on this uniform.

"I celebrate with you and I know you will use your portfolio for a good course.

Dennis Edogun remarked:

"Congratulations on the successful completion of your training program and I wish you outstanding success in your career Stella Nnamani."

Imoleayo A. said:

"Glad you decided to serve. I am optimistic that with your understanding, training and clear perspective, you will cause a paradigm shift. Your impact will be indelible as you move the force forward and make us proud Stella Nnamani. More power for days ahead and your unique assignment! "

Photos of the beautiful policewoman many say is the most beautiful in the force

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the female Nigerian police officer that has been described as the most beautiful in the force.

It is not just her taking the snaps in the police uniform that made the lady the cynosure of all eyes but her physical looks.

Photos of the policewoman identified as Fatima Abdulaziz was shared by Officers and Cadets Worldwide on Facebook. The lady is reportedly a ranking deputy superintendent of police in Katsina state.

In a viral photoshoot, Fatima 'slayed' in native wear and then in two different force uniforms.

Source: Legit