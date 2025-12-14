John Cena has made his final appearance in the WWE, losing his last fight to former heavyweight champion Gunther in Washington , DC

The 48-year-old drew curtains on a glittering 24-year career that saw him win 17 world titles

Cena's career made him one of the highest-paid wrestlers in sports entertainment

WWE legend John Cena wrestled his final match on Saturday, December 13, but many fans were not pleased with the outcome.

Cena’s glittering 24-year career ended with a loss by submission when his opponent, Gunther, locked him in a sleeper hold.

John Cena bows out after a glittering 24-year career in WWE. Photo: Georgiana Dallas/WWE

Source: Getty Images

The 48-year-old tapped out to Gunther in the Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, leaving fans in shock.

It was the first time Cena had submitted in an official match in over 20 years, the last coming in 2004 against Kurt Angle, according to talkSPORT.

After the defeat, Cena left his trademark towel and sneakers in the centre of the ring as he exited, signifying the end of an illustrious career.

How much did John Cena earn in WWE?

According to Sports Illustrated, John Cena, a 17-time world champion, used to earn as much as $10 million (N14.7bn) per year as of 2018. However, his current salary is unknown as his contract may have changed after he became a part-time performer.

Apart from his WWE contract, Cena has made money from other ventures, especially as an actor. He has appeared in many movies and TV shows, including the Fast and Furious franchise.

John Cena says goodbye to fans after a glittering 24-year career in WWE. Photo: Rich Freeda/WWE

Source: Getty Images

His net worth is currently estimated to be around $80 million (N117.6bn), derived from his WWE career and acting ventures.

Tributes pour in for John Cena

Current and retired WWE stars have sent tributes to John Cena after his retirement.

Kurt Angle, the last man to make him tap out before Gunther, said,

"From his unforgettable moments in the ring to his inspiring presence outside of it, John Cena has truly left an indelible mark on the world of sports entertainment. I am proud to have been part of his journey, and what a ride it has been for him. His dedication, resilience, and passion have inspired countless fans and peers alike."

Undertaker said, “Nice job". Those were the words I said to you 23 years ago when you debuted. Now, on the day of your final match, I say again…nice job. Hustle, loyalty, and respect are more than just catchphrases. For 23 years, you have lived by those words. Your passion for our business and dedication to our fan base are unmatched."

"To have shared the ring with you and have been a part of your journey has been an honour. As your in-ring career winds down, be proud of the body of work and the memories you’ve created. Enjoy the last ride tonight, my friend and one final time. nice job."

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, now the Chief Content Officer of WWE and a long-time rival, friend of Cena over the years, also took to X to write, "So many incredible in-ring moments over the last 20+ years...let's make the final one tonight! #ThankYouCena."

Why John Cena doesn't want kids

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that John Cena explained why he doesn't want to have kids.

His comment sparked debate across Nigerian social media, with online users sharing different reactions.

The legendary wrestler is known for his antics and made headlines in 2024 when he stunned the public by appearing on the Oscars stage wearing a strange outfit.

Source: Legit.ng