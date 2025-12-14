Vincent Kompany is backing DR Congo to win AFCON 2025, snubbing Nigeria and other favourites

DR Congo are among the outsiders for the title after sealing qualification for the FIFA World Cup intercontinental play-offs

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will kick off on December 21 in Morocco

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has thrown his support behind DR Congo ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), leaving Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, and Egypt out of his top predictions.

Kompany’s comments come as the tournament draws near, with Group D fixtures already scheduled.

Despite his striker Nicolas Jackson representing Senegal in the same group as the Leopards of DR Congo, Kompany made it clear where his personal allegiance lies.

“Of course, I’d like Congo to win this Africa Cup of Nations, but otherwise, I wish Nicolas all the best,” the Belgian said.

Kompany’s endorsement of DR Congo stems from his family roots, Flashscore reports.

His father, Pierre, is a Congolese immigrant to Belgium, and Kompany has maintained close ties with his heritage, influencing his predictions for the tournament.

Nicolas Jackson to join Senegal squad

Chelsea loanee Jackson has been a standout performer for Bayern Munich this season, scoring five goals while primarily serving as a backup to Harry Kane.

Kompany praised Jackson’s professionalism and maturity, calling him a “luxury” for the squad due to his positive attitude and scoring contributions.

Jackson will travel to join the Senegal squad after Bayern Munich’s clash against Mainz, missing four league matches while on international duty.

“My understanding is that he'll be traveling to the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal after the match against Mainz,” Kompany confirmed.

The Senegalese forward is expected to make an immediate impact for his national team in Group D, where they will face Congo, Benin, and Botswana in the opening stages of AFCON 2025.

Who are the favourites for AFCON 2025

The AFCON is set to witness some amazing matches when the competition kicks off on December 21 in Morocco.

Nigeria, ranked as one of the favourites for the title, will be seeking to win a fourth continental title after losing the 2023 final to the Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles have been paired alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda in Group C of the competition, CAF Online reports.

Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Algeria, and Morocco are the other candidates tipped as favourites to win the competition.

Hosts Morocco are primed to use playing at home to their advantage as they seek to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Senegal arguably have named the best squad coming into the competition, while Egypt are seeking their first AFCON title since winning the competition in 2010.

