The Christmas rush has hit major Nigerian routes, with transport operators announcing new fares

Notably, fares to the South-East, the most travelled route during Christmas, have had massive increases

Commuters have decried the skyrocketing fares, while transport operators blame the development on current economic realities

Transport fares from Lagos to South-Eastern states have started climbing as the annual Christmas movement gathers pace, signalling tougher travel costs for thousands planning to return home for the festivities.

Operators across major parks say the increases will intensify from December 18, when demand traditionally peaks and available seats become scarce.

Transport operators announce new fares to the South-East, Kano, other routes amid Christmas celebrations.

A market survey across key Lagos terminals shows that current fares now range between N25,500 and N73,500, depending on destination, vehicle size, and comfort level.

Current fares across major Lagos parks

Transporters project that prices will rise by as much as 20 to 30 percent during the peak travel window, reflecting the pressure of heavy passenger traffic and rising operating costs.

The South-East, comprising Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Abia states, remains one of the busiest outbound corridors from Lagos every December.

Millions make the journey home for family reunions, weddings, funerals, and cultural celebrations, turning bus parks into packed hubs from mid-December through early January.

A review of prices at Jibowu, Mile 2, Iyana Ipaja, and Ikorodu Garage, supported by online checks, shows varied fares as of December 11, 2025. Fifteen-seater buses currently charge between N25,500 and N38,000 on the lower end, while seven-seater buses, often preferred for speed and comfort, range from about N55,000 to over N73,500 depending on the operator and destination.

Passengers say the gradual increases are already being felt. Many travellers who delayed booking are now facing higher prices or limited departure options, especially for popular routes into Anambra and Imo states.

What to expect as peak travel begins

Transport operators say the real surge typically starts around December 18. According to a ticketing clerk at Peace Mass Transit’s Ikorodu terminal, fare adjustments are usually incremental, rising by N1,000 to N1,500 at intervals until peak levels are reached.

Last year’s pattern offers a clear guide. In December 2024, fares for 15-seater buses that normally sold for around N32,000 climbed to about N41,500 at the height of the season. Based on this trend, operators expect a similar or stronger increase this year.

During the peak period, 15-seater buses could charge between N30,600 and N67,600, while seven-seater vehicles may range from about N55,000 to as high as N93,600 for premium services with timely departures.

Top-tier transport companies are expected to peg fares for 15-seater buses between N54,000 and N67,600.

Why Christmas travel comes at a premium

The festive fare surge is largely driven by demand and supply pressures. With far more passengers than available seats, transport companies adjust prices to manage demand and keep operations viable.

A park manager at Iyana Ipaja explained that return trips from the South-East to Lagos often run nearly empty in December.

High outbound fares help cover the cost of these low-occupancy return journeys, a challenge confirmed by operators across multiple parks.

Rising operating costs also play a role. December heat accelerates wear on vehicles, especially tyres, which cost around N40,000 each for fairly used replacements.

Operators say multiple tyre changes during the season significantly increase expenses.

According to a report by Nairametrics, fuel costs add another burden. Seven-seater buses cannot complete the Lagos to South-East trip on a single tank and must refuel en route.

Fuel prices east of Lagos often exceed N1,000 per litre, compared with about N880 to N900 in Lagos. This difference directly feeds into higher ticket prices.

Limited alternatives push travellers back to the road

With no functional rail link connecting Lagos to the South-East, air travel remains the only alternative to road transport.

However, airfares have surged sharply this December, rising by 200 to over 300%, with tickets to cities like Enugu and Owerri now exceeding N350,000.

These prices put flying out of reach for most travellers. Structural issues such as limited aircraft, high aviation charges, weak currency, and fuel costs further inflate fares.

Nigerians decry the high cost of transport fares ahead of Christmas.

As a result, road transport remains the most practical option for Christmas travel.

Despite rising fares, buses continue to offer flexibility, relative affordability, and access to destinations that other modes cannot easily serve, keeping Nigeria’s highways busy as the festive season unfolds.

