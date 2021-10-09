A Nigerian woman has shared her WhatsApp chat with her grown-up son after professing her love for him on the platform

According to the woman identified as Olabisi Ekwueme Ajai, she often expressed her love for him but had never written it on WhatsApp

After sending him the message, to her surprise, the young man read the chat without giving a response

A Nigerian mum Olabisi Ekwueme Ajai has narrated her experience after expressing love to her son on WhatsApp.

Taking to Facebook, Olabisi stated that she usually expressed her love for him but had never done it on WhatsApp.

He read the message on WhatsApp without a reply Photo Credit: Olabisi Ekwueme Ajai

Source: Facebook

Olabisi shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message she had sent him that went thus:

"Tobi my son. I love you, love you, love you. You are the person that I love the most in my life. Just wanted you to know that."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The social media influencer said that she had sent Tobi the message while he was at school but got no response from him.

Upon confronting him physically if he had seen her message of love, Tobi said he didn't know what to do with the information as it was quite random.

Social media reacts

Onyoibo Adimah Olekwu said:

"He's probably not sure how to respond but you sha know he loves to you as much ! I think it's a male thing cos my boys now aged 11& 9 get shy telling me I love you back so I guess it's their thing "

Nwadiuto M. Ikonta-Odediran opined:

"I tell my sons I love them regularly so they are kinda used to it & reply with I luv you too. Since it's your first time of typing it I'm sure he'll get used to it & know how best to respond."

Ekundayo Titilayomi Adeniran Albert remarked:

"He is still processing it.... With time he would get use to it. Remembering like some 10years back whenever I tell my brothers I love you, they either keep a straight face or tell me to give it to my boyfriend. But now they are so use to it that they are always expecting it."

Olu Adeyemi stated:

"He will get use to replying back. Give him the benefit of the doubt since this is the first written message of such to him. Next time, there will be a cute response from him,l trust him to do that."

Nigerian mum celebrates as son finally cut off his dreadlocks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum had screamed and laid on the floor after her son cut his dreadlocks.

In a video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the woman happened to be in a video call with the son when she saw him on low cut.

The woman first giggled then burst into screams as she appreciated God for ''setting her son free from the covenant of dreadlocks.'' While the son on the other hand wore a sheepish smile, the woman went on to lay flat on the floor as she prayed for the son.

Source: Legit