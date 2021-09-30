A Nigerian woman couldn't contain her excitement after her grown-up son finally cut his dreadlocks

The woman on wrapper screamed, lay flat on the floor and burst into prayers as she celebrated the young man's decision to keep low cut

Many Nigerians found the video amusing just as others thought such behaviours was typical of African mothers

A Nigerian mum went wild in jubilation after finding out that her grown-up son had finally cut his dreadlocks.

In a video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the woman happened to be in a video call with the son when she saw him on low cut.

The excited woman was overjoyed Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavennue_ent1

Source: Instagram

The woman first giggled then burst into screams as she appreciated God for ''setting her son free from the covenant of dreadlocks.''

While the son on the other hand wore a sheepish smile, the woman went on to lay flat on the floor as she prayed for the son.

It appeared she had always wanted him to do away with the dreadlocks and couldn't believe her eyes when he finally heeded.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@_iamsheila__ tthought:

"Nigerian mums are forever unmatched...All of them same WhatsApp group!"

@moi_vee stated:

"Nigeria mothers are obsessed with low cut. That's the only way one looks responsible to them."

@samwell_snowboy remarked:

"Wahala be like dread if u no treat am U go just be like upcoming lunatic "

@oma__benn wrote:

"Mothers are so dramatic and you can’t love them less we love the drama!!"

@alphanaija said:

"Mental self-slavery of the black man... I’m yet to see anyone jubilate because a white dude cut he’s natural growing hair low."

Source: Legit.ng