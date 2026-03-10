Civil society organisations and police welfare advocates called on EFCC and ICPC to investigate alleged corruption in the Nigeria Police Force Cooperative Society

Concerned serving and retired police officers raised concerns over the alleged non-transparent management of cooperative funds

Anti-corruption groups urged the Police Service Commission to conduct a forensic audit and review the alleged assets linked to ex-DIG Dasuki Galadanci

FCT, Abuja - Civil society organisations and police welfare advocates have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate alleged corruption involving the Nigeria Police Force Cooperative Society during the tenure of retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Dasuki Galadanci.

A report by Daily Nigerian indicates that the groups also urged the Police Service Commission to conduct a comprehensive forensic audit of the cooperative society, following claims that Galadanci allegedly used his position to exert significant control over funds contributed by police personnel across the country.

Galadanci served as Commissioner of Police overseeing the Nigeria Police Force Cooperative Society in Lagos between April and December 2019.

During the same period, he also served as Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Limited.

The role placed him in charge of administrative oversight and strategic management of funds deducted monthly from the salaries of police officers nationwide for savings, loans and welfare programmes, Daily Nigerian further reported.

NPF: Officers raise concerns

Some serving and retired officers who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing fear of possible reprisals, raised concerns over the alleged management of cooperative funds during the period.

According to them, deductions from police personnel were allegedly not managed transparently, while some members reportedly experienced challenges accessing loans and other cooperative benefits.

They also claimed that loan applications were sometimes delayed or declined without clear explanations, leaving some officers unable to access funds they had contributed to.

Questions raised over alleged assets

Beyond the concerns about the cooperative’s operations, some civil society actors have also raised questions regarding assets allegedly linked to the retired police officer.

According to the claims, Galadanci is alleged to own several high-value properties, including luxury residences located in Abuja, Kano and Lagos.

Observers cited by the newspaper say properties in such locations typically attract high market values, prompting calls for authorities to examine whether the assets align with known earnings from public service, Daily Nigerian reported.

Based on publicly available police salary structures, some analysts estimate that the total legitimate earnings of a senior police officer over several decades in service, including salaries, allowances and retirement benefits, may fall within tens of millions of naira.

Critics argue that this estimate has led to questions about whether the alleged properties could be reconciled with such earnings, although the claims remain unverified.

CSOs call for transparent investigation

Anti-corruption advocates said the allegations underscore the need for a transparent and independent investigation by relevant authorities.

They urged the EFCC, ICPC and the Police Service Commission to examine the financial records and operational activities of the Nigeria Police Force Cooperative Society, particularly during the period Galadanci served in leadership roles.

The groups also called for a review of the retired DIG’s alleged assets and financial records in order to determine whether any wrongdoing occurred.

