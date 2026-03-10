A Nigerian lady celebrated the completion of her studies at the University of Ibadan as she marked International Women’s Day

She recounted how she wrote her O-level exams seven times before she finally gained admission and even what happened afterwards

As she celebrated IWD, she narrated her life experiences and celebrated herself as a woman who still believed in her dreams

A Nigerian lady shared how she signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style, despite the delay she experienced.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, the woman shared what she went through before gaining admission.

A Nigerian lady celebrated the completion of her studies at the University of Ibadan as she recounted how she wrote SSCE 7 times. Photo:@a_monisola

Source: Facebook

Serial SSCE candidate becomes UI graduate

Identified on Facebook as a_monisola, the lady said she wrote the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations seven times before she gained admission into UI.

Her Facebook post read:

"Today is International Women’s Day, and I want to speak to every woman who feels tired, delayed, or like life has taken her on the longest road. I see you. Because in many ways, I am you.

"There was a time my journey didn’t look like progress. It looked like delay, repeated attempts, and questions without answers. I wrote my O-level exams not once, not twice, but seven different times. Seven seasons of hoping. Seven seasons of waiting. Seven times of refusing to give up on myself.

"Eventually, I gained admission into the University of Ibadan, the first and the best. And today, I am a proud graduate. But let me be honest, graduation was not the end of the journey.

"Life still happened in between. I walked through seasons of motherhood again, faced moments that tried to convince me I was behind, that I had missed my time, that my dreams were too far away.

"Even now, as a graduate, I’m still on the journey. I’m still trusting God. I’m still searching for opportunities. I’m still believing for the doors that will open to the life God has prepared for me.

"But through every storm, one truth has stayed with me: God is not done with me. So I keep going. Not perfectly. Not without fear. But with faith. Maybe someone reading this feels like life keeps throwing stones your way. Maybe your path is longer than the people around you. Maybe you thought you would have figured everything out by now.

"Let me tell you something life has taught me: Delay is not denial. Detours are not the end of the road. And your story is not over. If God can carry a woman through failure, through waiting, through motherhood, through uncertainty, and still bring her to the point of becoming a graduate — then I believe with all my heart that the rest of the story is still unfolding.

"Today, I celebrate the woman I am becoming. A woman who refuses to quit. A woman who still believes in her dreams. A woman who knows that God is still writing her story. And I am not done with myself either.

"Happy International Women’s Day to every woman still fighting, still hoping, still rising. You are not behind. You are becoming."

A University of Ibadan stduent who wrote SSCE 7 times before gaining admission finally graduates. Photo:@a_monisola

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng