Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, opened up about the situation of things between himself and Maria

Addressing fans, the Shine Ya Eyes finalists advised fans against ‘shipping’ him with the British/Nigerian ex-housemate

According to Pere, he and Maria aren’t on bad terms but are simply doing their own things individually

Shippers of Big Brother Naija housemates, Maria and Pere can finally ditch that dream as Pere recently made it clear that they weren’t an item.

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, the Shine Ya Eyes star urged fans to stop pairing them.

Pere, who emerged a finalist of the 2021 edition of the show, explained that he and Maria were not on bad terms but simply pursuing their goals individually.

Maria tells fans to stop asking her about Pere

Pere's comments comes weeks after Maria revealed she was in a relationship and urged fans to stop asking her about Pere.

She revealed this during a question and answer session with her fans during an Instagram live in which sme curious fans wanted to know about her situation with Pere.

Maria also proceeded to answer other questions from her fans. According to her, she didn't know that she would receive so much love from Nigerians, adding that she was pleasantly surprised. She also revealed that she loves Mercy Eke and is hoping to meet her soon.

Pere tenders apology to Maria

Meanwhile, Pere has made a public apology to Maria. Pere apologised during an interview session with show host Ebuka.

The ex-housemate apologised during an interview session with show host Ebuka.

Pere agreed that he was cool with Maria when they were both wildcards and he tendered an apology to her over what he said afterward.

