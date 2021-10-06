BBNaija season 6 finalist, Pere has made a public apology to Maria for the things he said about her while they were in the house

Pere also discussed how his relationship with besties Cross and Whitemoney grew overtime when evicted housemates were leaving

The reality star also revealed the reason for his commanding approach when he was the Head of House

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye second runner-up Pere Egbi has made a public apology to female ex-housemate, Maria.

Pere apologised during an interview session with show host Ebuka.

Pere apologised to Maria. Credit: @pereegbiofficial @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

Pere agreed that he was cool with Maria when they were both wildcards and he tendered an apology to her over what he said afterwards.

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"All I will say is what was said what said, I do know certain things may not have been pleasant I just offered my unreserved apology hope she finds a place in her heart to forgive me, I'm sorry."

Pere'ss relationship with Cross and Whitemoney

Pere then spoke about how he was able to build a formidable relationship with Cross and Whitemoney.

"I got to really know Cross as people were leaving, we started talking, the more we talk we got to know each other better I found out that he is a really cool guy, same with Whitemoney we had an issue initially and we settled in later."

The reality star finally spoke about his rigid style during his reign as Head of House.

"Naturally, I'm very assertive and I believe as a leader you have to give that vibe, I wasn't trying to make people afraid of me but at the same time I want them to know that I'm the guy in charge now."

Watch the interview below:

Fans drop comments

A couple of fans have commended Pere's approach to answering questions.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments below:

Josephin8693:

"U do no wrong in my eyes Pere."

Mhiz_chiclara:

"Always knows a way to answer his questions..so intelligent."

Nenyeoha:

"That's how it works."

Hot_girlseason:

"I'm not a fan of pere, won't be still but there is no better way to answer that maria question than what he just dude. Smart dude."

I'm in a relationship don't ask me about Pere, Maria

Ex-BBNaija star, Maria revealed to her fans that she missed contestants in the season 6 house.

Maria during a live Instagram session said she does not want to hear the name of Pere and she urged her fans to avoid talking about him because she is in a relationship.

Maria also shared how she felt about past BBnaija stars, Tacha, Mercy Eke, and others.

Source: Legit.ng News