The family of Bhadouriya have been thrown into mourning following the demise of their daughter, Deepanshi Bhadouriya, who died in the Air India flight AI-171 crash

The 21-year-old law student of Exeter University, UK, had changed her return date to London to be with her family

A family friend has disclosed the promise the young student made to her father, unbeknownst to her, that she would lose her life on Thursday, June 12

Deepanshi Bhadouriya, a 21-year-old law student at Exeter University, UK, has been confirmed as one of the victims of the ill-fated Air India aeroplane crash.

On Thursday, June 12, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

A student of Exeter University, UK, is one of the casualties of the Air India plane crash. Photo Credit: Times of India

Source: UGC

Air India crash victim's promise to father

People gathered at the Umiya Mata temple in Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat, India, to mourn the young scholar.

The Times of India reported that Deepanshi had flown home on March 27 to surprise her father on his birthday and was supposed to return to London on May 20, but changed her return date to June 12 to celebrate her parents' wedding anniversary on June 11.

"She was to return on May 20, but postponed her departure to June 12 to celebrate her parents' wedding anniversary on June 11," her friend said.

Another family friend, who struggled to keep his emotions in check, said:

"She wanted to celebrate the day with her father and mother, Madhulika."

He continued:

"The entire day she was with her family. Everyone had turned up for the celebrations. I cannot forget that day."

The Indian news outlet also made public the late law student's promise to her father. It went thus:

"Papa, once I complete my studies, you can always leave this job. I shall take care of everything."

A 21-year-old law student died in the Air India aeroplane crash. Photo Credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

People mourn Deepanshi Bhadouriya's demise

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the demise of Deepanshi below:

Preeti Kaur said:

"I know the feeling of losing a child I loss my daughter she was only 19 her death was of natural cause I woke up and she didn't it's so hard everyday living without her always kind to everyone I was very lucky because nowadays children we've all seen how some behave. My heart breaks every time since loses a child."

Jayashree Kulkarni said:

"Words are inadequate to describe the pain , grief, agony n heartache the family is going through due to the untimely demise of their young daughter. Destiny can be very cruel. I don't know the family, but feel so connected. May the Almighty help them heal. Om Shanti 🙏🙏."

Sudip Dutta said:

"A lifelong's efforts and dreams lost of the child and parents.

"And a life lost so early so untimely so unfortunately."

Pavnesh Kumaarr Sharrma said:

"This family lives in my society Swagat Flamingo Gandhinagar, So sad to hear this news !!!"

Donaldyoung Iorhen Indyorhwer said:

"So touching.

"Trying to console my heart and next moment hearing another one.

"Eternal rest grant unto them oh Lord and let your perpetual light shine upon on them.

"My deepest sympathy for the family's who lost their loved ones."

Michael Ong said:

"Well no one able to confirm that children able to take care their Aging parents in the beginning definitely yes but human thinking always changes is normal lastly dun relied on children’s for your retirement."

Pilot's last promise before Air India crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the last promise that the pilot-in-charge of the deadly Air India plane that crashed had made to his father had been released.

A man who visited the late pilot's 88-year-old father shared the heartfelt promise, which the deceased would unfortunately not be able to keep as a result of his death in the crash.

“I didn’t know how to even begin a conversation. His father couldn't say a word. His eyes were filled with tears..." the man said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng