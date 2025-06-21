Activist Verydarkman has reacted strongly to the EFCC's sentencing of a man to 76 years in prison for stealing N721,000

In a video, he questioned the agency’s stance on politicians who loot the country’s resources, raising concerns about the fate of Nigeria's future

Verydarkman particularly highlighted the case of former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, alleging that it had been conveniently swept under the rug

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to the case of Olukeye Adedayo, a Nigerian sentenced by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adedayo was recently sentenced to 76 years for stealing N71,000. In his video, VDM expressed frustration over the disproportionate sentencing, questioning why politicians who have looted much larger sums, even the future of Nigeria, remain free.

VDM questioned the EFCC's mandate, pointing out that no politician has been sentenced in the past eight years.

He accused the agency of failing to perform its duties, citing corruption examples and the continuous movement of stolen money by politicians.

In his video, he humorously dubbed the EFCC "Kidder FC," warning that he hoped they wouldn't come for him again.

The activist also criticized the EFCC for ignoring unresolved cases, such as issues involving marketers in Anambra State and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He remarked that the EFCC had neglected to address the matter, leaving it to linger. VDM also mentioned the case of the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello whose corruption case seemed to have been swept under the rug.

VDM speaks about Nigeria judicial system

VDM also touched on Nigeria’s judiciary system, calling it a failure. He highlighted the plight of around 700 detainees in Kuje prison awaiting trial and emphasized how many Nigerians pay bribes to police officers to delay or frustrate justice.

According to him, if the justice system worked efficiently, activists like him wouldn't need to fight for people to receive fair treatment.

This video comes weeks after VDM's controversial run-in with the EFCC. His best friend, Dkokopee, had initially declared him missing, but it was later revealed that EFCC officials had taken him into custody.

Following public outcry, VDM was released a few days after the outcry, with his fans celebrating his return on social media. After he was released many of his fan noticed how he was walking, a few celebrities spoke about him being allegedly tortured by the anti graft agency.

A few people spoke up about his unlawful and forceful detention by the EFCC.

See the Instagram video here:

